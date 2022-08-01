Gaudeamus Chorale will be performing at Ely Cathedral on August 26 as part of a charity concert for Alzheimer's Society. - Credit: Michael Maggs Photography

A charity concert taking place at Ely Cathedral later this month (August) has been praised by a TV presenter in support of Alzheimer's Society.

The 100-voice choir called Gaudeamus Chorale will be performing a varied repertoire including Elgar’s ‘Give unto the Lord’ and Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ helping to support thousands of people living with dementia in Cambridgeshire.

Tv presenter, Angela Rippon, is patron of Gaudeamus Chorale’s tour and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador; she’s encouraging people across the county to support the event.

“The beautiful sounds from the choir in these grand venues are not to be missed,” she said.

“I’m delighted they have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society this year.

“I’ve received the vital support the charity provides to people affected by dementia and know the value of this following the diagnosis of my mother’s dementia in 2004.”

Gaudeamus Chorale has three upcoming concerts and all of them are open to the public.

In Cambridgeshire, they’ll be performing at Ely Cathedral on Friday, August 26 at 7:30pm.

Anthony Ogden, chair of the choir’s organising committee, joined the choir in his 50s after a little persuasion from his daughter and hasn’t looked back since.

Now at the age of 78 he is looking forward to singing for big audiences once again.

“There’s something about being part of a large choir that is very uplifting. There is joy and adrenaline when singing in such grand venues too, it is so exciting,” he said.

“Gaudeamus Chorale has performed in many of the great cathedrals in this country and across Europe.”

Along with several members of the choir, Anthony has experienced a loved one affected by dementia after his mum died with the condition.

The choir has raised money for several other charities in the past but, for this summer’s tour, Alzheimer’s Society was felt to be a very fitting cause.

“There’s so much attention around dementia at the moment and rightly so, it’s relevant and important to get behind a worthy cause like this,” said Anthony.

“Profit from the ticket sales and any collection at the concerts will go to the charity.”

Four international soloists will also be performing at each concert.

Tickets for the concerts range from £10-£20. To purchase them for Ely Cathedral, call 01353 660349 or visit www.elycathedral.org/events.