The Chariots of Fire relay race is returning to Cambridge on September 18 as it marks its 30th birthday. - Credit: Chariots of Fire

A race described as “hugely popular” by its organisers is returning to Cambridge next month (September) marking its 30th birthday.

Chariots of Fire, which takes its name from the famous 1981 film, has been a staple in the Cambridge event calendar since its inaugural run in 1992.

The first run was held on the grounds of Perse Boys School but 30 years on the race regularly hosts over 2,000 runners and crosses the entire city centre.

Throughout its 30-year lifetime, Chariots of Fire has gone on to raise over £1.5 million for charitable causes across the region.

Through the money raised, the race has helped to build the helipad at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, purchasing children’s ambulances for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, and fund pioneering research into heart transplants for Papworth Hospital.

This year, the run will take place on Sunday, September 18.

Organisers have chosen the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (ARHC) as the official beneficiary. The charity is marking its 40th anniversary this year.

ARHC provides crucial support for people in Cambridgeshire with life-limiting conditions, and those at the end of life.

Commenting on Chariots of Fire’s historic achievements and 30th anniversary, trustee Wendy von Niebel, said: “It is truly special that this great community-centric race is turning 30.

“It’s even more special that we can help raise vital funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity – a cause that is at the heart of the Cambridge community.”

She added: “Whether you want to run, walk or jog please do register a team for what promises to be an excellent day full of competitive fun, smiles and cheer.”

Chariots of Fire starts and finishes on Queen’s Green. Teams are made up of six people and registrations close on September 14 at 5pm unless all 380 teams have registered before that date.

Director of fundraising at ARHC, Donna Talbot, said: “Our community plays a huge part in funding our vital care and if we can reach the £71,000 target, this generous support will help ensure that we continue to deliver care for the next generation over the next four decades.”

You can enter a team and find out more information about Chariots of Fire by visiting www.chariots-of-fire.co.uk.

To find out more about this year’s official charity, visit www.arhc.org.uk.