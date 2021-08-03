Local musicians to perform at charity concert
A group of Cambridgeshire musicians will take to the stage this month at a charity concert.
‘Rocking for Amnesty’ will be held in the gardens of Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK.
Three well-known bands and a solo musician will be performing.
Sally MacEachern, a spokesperson for Amnesty Ely, said: “Please pencil in the date to come and listen to Little Band in the Corner, Matt Everett, Kill Me Kate and The Fabs.
“We can’t guarantee the weather, but we can guarantee a relaxed vibe in a great location, and the chance to raise funds for a critical cause.”
Ticket holders will have access to the garden from 3pm, with the concert starting at 3:30pm until 7pm.
Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, and Haddenham Arts Centre is also offering a cream tea or a full afternoon tea which needs to be booked in advance before August 10.
There will be a licensed bar, soft drinks and ice-creams available.
Adult tickets are £12, and under-16s £6.