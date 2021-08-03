News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Local musicians to perform at charity concert

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:43 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 12:59 PM August 3, 2021
Little Band in the Corner (pictured) is one of the bands performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14

Little Band in the Corner (pictured) is one of the bands performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK. - Credit: Little Band in the Corner

A group of Cambridgeshire musicians will take to the stage this month at a charity concert. 

‘Rocking for Amnesty’ will be held in the gardens of Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK. 

Three well-known bands and a solo musician will be performing. 

Sally MacEachern, a spokesperson for Amnesty Ely, said: “Please pencil in the date to come and listen to Little Band in the Corner, Matt Everett, Kill Me Kate and The Fabs. 

“We can’t guarantee the weather, but we can guarantee a relaxed vibe in a great location, and the chance to raise funds for a critical cause.” 

Matt Everett (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14

Matt Everett (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK. - Credit: Matt Everett

The Fabs (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14

The Fabs (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK. - Credit: The Fabs

Kill me Kate (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14

Kill me Kate (pictured) will performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14 to raise money for Amnesty International UK. - Credit: Kill Me Kate

You may also want to watch:

Ticket holders will have access to the garden from 3pm, with the concert starting at 3:30pm until 7pm.  

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, and Haddenham Arts Centre is also offering a cream tea or a full afternoon tea which needs to be booked in advance before August 10. 

'Rocking for Amnesty' will be held in the gardens of Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14.

'Rocking for Amnesty' will be held in the gardens of Haddenham Arts Centre on Saturday August 14. - Credit: Amnesty Ely

Most Read

  1. 1 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
  2. 2 Round one to High Flyer after highways gives thumbs up to giant mug 
  3. 3 'Panicked' dangerous driver apologises after 90mph police pursuit
  1. 4 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
  2. 5 East Cambs could be getting five new walking routes
  3. 6 First homes approved for Waterbeach Barracks
  4. 7 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work
  5. 8 Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  6. 9 Power boats thrill crowds at river races
  7. 10 Did you go to Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our gallery

There will be a licensed bar, soft drinks and ice-creams available. 

Adult tickets are £12, and under-16s £6. 



Charity Fundraiser
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. 

Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
More than 30 firefighters were called to the blaze in Haddenham, East Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to stables building blaze

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Adrian-Nicu Cozac, of Lynn Road, Ely, raped a vulnerable woman in a children’s play park before going back to a bar.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
igned a petition asking East Cambs Council not to remove The High Flyer's controversial 'mega mug'.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Hundreds sign petition in support of pub's cup of positivi-tea

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus