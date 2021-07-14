Published: 11:52 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM July 14, 2021

This garden at Silver Birches, Burwell, will be among the gardens open this Sunday for the National Garden Scheme. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

A ‘travel tour’ in plants at the garden of Burwell’s oldest house is among highlights of the village’s open gardens this Sunday.

Visitors will be treated to hints of Snowdonia, the Mediterranean, rural France and various other locations with the walls of the 14th century property at 6, High Street.

The oldest house in the village is one of four gardens forming the "Silver Birches and Burwell" group which are all opening their gates for the National Garden Scheme.

6, High Street, Burwell is the oldest property in the village and will open its gardens to the public under the National Garden Scheme this Sunday (June 18) - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

At Silver Birches itself, there is a true sense of the old Fens, with long views towards Wicken Fen as well as a chance to view ‘Catchwater Drain’, a medieval water course.

Visitors can also make their way through varied borders, an orchard and vegetable garden.

The National Garden Scheme’s famous teas are also being served at Silver Birches.

Feel a 'true sense of the old Fens when visiting the gardens at Silver Birches, in Burwell, which will be open as part of the National Garden Scheme. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

Meanwhile, the creative planting at 3 Roman Close has won the garden ‘best diversity of planting’ prize in the Burwell village garden competition.

This newly established garden has been designed in a cottage style.

A property at Roman Close, Burwell, will also be opening its doors this Sunday (June 18) as part of the National Garden Scheme. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

At 13 The Causeway, this garden proves why gardening need not cost a fortune. Almost all the plants have been grown by the owner.

Jenny Marks, the event’s county organiser for Cambridgeshire, said: “This really is the group that has it all.

“There’s historic interest and local insights into a very interesting part of Cambridgeshire as well as wonderful borders and productive areas being showcased.”

Beautiful hydrangea in bloom at 13, The Causeway, Burwell, which will also be opening its doors as part of the National Garden Scheme. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

The gardens will be open between noon and 5.30pm on Sunday 18 July.

Tickets are £5 for adults, children are free.

They can be bought on the day or booked in advance via the National Garden Scheme website.

Over 100 gardens in Cambridgeshire are among the 3.500 private gardens which open in England and Wales every year for the National Garden Scheme.

The events raise funds for various nursing and health causes through garden admissions as well as tea and cake sales.

More than £60m has been raised since the scheme was founded in 1927.

Beneficiaries include Macmillan Nurses, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Hospice UK and the Queen’s Nursing Institute.