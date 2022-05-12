Paintings, watercolours and drawings from Sir Alfred Munnings will appear at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket as part of an exhibition. - Credit: NHM

The work of one of Britain’s finest painters of horses will be on display at the National Horseracing Museum (NHM).

Forty paintings, watercolours and drawings from Sir Alfred Munnings will appear at the museum in Newmarket as part of an exhibition spanning 60 years of his career.

The exhibition, ‘A Life of his Own’ is split into four themes featuring Sir Alfred’s work during the First World War, to equestrian portraits and landscapes.

Paintings, watercolours and drawings from Sir Alfred Munnings will appear at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket as part of an exhibition. - Credit: NHM

Paintings, watercolours and drawings from Sir Alfred Munnings will appear at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket as part of an exhibition. - Credit: NHM

A NHM spokesperson said: “Munnings was one of the most popular and successful artists of his generation.

“The selected works tell the story of his rise from his early years working in rural Suffolk and Norfolk to his election as president of the Royal Academy in 1944.”

Paintings, watercolours and drawings from Sir Alfred Munnings will appear at the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket as part of an exhibition. - Credit: NHM

The exhibition, at the museum’s home at Palace House, will be on display between May 24 – June 12.

For more details on the display and to book tickets, visit: https://www.nhrm.co.uk/.