‘So many people were having fun’ - Camcycle’s Reach Ride returns

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 3:03 PM May 3, 2022
Camcycle's annual Reach Ride returned on May 2 after a two-year break. Pictured are cyclists from Ely.

Around 22 Ely cyclists enjoyed a bike ride from Ely to an 800-year-old fair with food, drink and entertainment yesterday (May 2). 

The annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, returned this May Bank Holiday Monday after a two-year break and saw a leisurely cycle ride take place through the countryside to the fair at the village of Reach. 

The ride, which covered a distance of around 30 miles was open to anyone and was completely free to join. 

This photo shows the diverse group of bikes used by cycling enthusiasts on the last stretch of the ride in Reach.

Steve Biddle and John Powell from the Ely Cycling Campaign led the Ely group. 

“It was a great day in the sunshine and a good time was had by all who joined us,” said Steve. 

“We travelled along the fens following the National Cycle Network route 11 and met some of the many cyclists who had started off at the Guildhall in Cambridge along the way.” 

He added: “My granddaughter was the youngest cyclist at just eight years old and it was just great to see so many people having fun."

Camcycle's annual Reach Ride returned on May 2 after a two-year break. Pictured are cyclists from Ely.

