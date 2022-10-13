Big Fish Little Fish returns to The Maltings on November 12 from 2pm until 4pm. - Credit: Big Fish Little Fish

A family rave party featuring some of the country’s top DJs is returning to Ely next month (November).

Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) returns to The Maltings on November 12 with old school tunes for parents and former ravers, while children will also be able to get involved.

The event is one of several others in a tour across the UK and this year’s theme is superheroes.

David Davies, manager of BFLF’s East Anglia events, said: “The event will feature themed crafts, giant balloons, glitter cannons, snow and bubble machines, amazing lighting (no strobes), face painting, a cake stall and the BFLF famous parachute dance.”

Those such as DJ Trax and Ozone Breakdown will play soundtracks from years gone by, with the music monitored and played at a safe level for younger ears.

The event, which will run from 2pm until 4pm is aimed at families with younger children (eight and under) but older siblings are welcome.

Adults are not admitted unless accompanied by a child.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk