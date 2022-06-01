News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Miniature railway launches live music event evenings for grownups

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM June 1, 2022
'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11.

A miniature railway is launching a series of live music evenings for grownups this summer.

Audley End Miniature Railway is beginning its new ‘River Nights’ event on Saturday June 11. 

Tucked inside the ancient woods, ‘River Nights’ will see a line-up of four local artists and performers who will play acoustic sounds while guests enjoy signature cocktails. 

Before the music starts, they’ll get to drink a glass of prosecco whilst on board the miniature train as it winds its way through the ancient woods. 

There will also be a woodland bar serving stone-baked pizza to a backdrop of the setting sun over the River Cam. 

Amanda Murray who runs the railway said: “New for 2022 are the River Nights when we’ll be opening our doors to a grown-up audience, who will now also get to enjoy our magical site. 

“With the launch, we hope to sprinkle some magic into adults lives too, who equally like to let off steam!” 

‘River Nights’ will take place on June 11 and 24 and July 9 and 22. 

To book tickets, visit www.audley-end-railway.co.uk.  

