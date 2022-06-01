'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. - Credit: Audley End Miniature Railway / Cabeca de Marmore/Shutterstock.

A miniature railway is launching a series of live music evenings for grownups this summer.

Audley End Miniature Railway is beginning its new ‘River Nights’ event on Saturday June 11.

Tucked inside the ancient woods, ‘River Nights’ will see a line-up of four local artists and performers who will play acoustic sounds while guests enjoy signature cocktails.

'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. - Credit: Credit: Cabeca de Marmore/Shutterstock.

'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. - Credit: Shutterstock

Before the music starts, they’ll get to drink a glass of prosecco whilst on board the miniature train as it winds its way through the ancient woods.

There will also be a woodland bar serving stone-baked pizza to a backdrop of the setting sun over the River Cam.

Amanda Murray who runs the railway said: “New for 2022 are the River Nights when we’ll be opening our doors to a grown-up audience, who will now also get to enjoy our magical site.

“With the launch, we hope to sprinkle some magic into adults lives too, who equally like to let off steam!”

'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. Pictured is Amanda Murray who runs the railway. - Credit: Audley End Miniature Railway

'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. - Credit: Audley End Miniature Railway

‘River Nights’ will take place on June 11 and 24 and July 9 and 22.

To book tickets, visit www.audley-end-railway.co.uk.

'River Nights' at Audley End Miniature Railway will begin on June 11. - Credit: Shutterstock



