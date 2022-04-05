News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Annual ‘woodturning hands-on day’ returns to city

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM April 5, 2022
The Ely Guild of Woodturners (EGW) is hosting its annual free ‘woodturning hands-on day’ this month (April). 

If you’ve ever wondered what woodturning is about, you can pop along to Little Thetford Village Hall on Saturday April 23 from 10am-3pm to discover more. 

The event has been open to the public since 2013 and is a great way to showcase woodturning. 

A spokesperson from EGW said: “The hall will be set up with a number of lathes so there’s ample opportunity to see demonstrations or have a ‘turn’ under the expert eye and guidance of some of our senior and knowledgeable members. 

“Children are welcome, provided they are accompanied by an adult, and can have a go themselves with parental consent.

“So do come along and see what lovely things can be turned from wood!” 

For more information on The Ely Guild of Woodturners, you can follow them on Twitter @ElyWoodturners, Facebook @elyguildofwoodturners and Instagram @elyguildofwoodturners. 

The Ely Guild of Woodturners' free annual event has been open to the public since 2013

The Ely Guild of Woodturners' free annual event has been open to the public since 2013 and is a great way to showcase woodturning. - Credit: Ely Guild of Woodturners


