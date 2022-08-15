Andre Rieu brings new summer concert to Cambridgeshire cinemas
Violinist Andre Rieu is bringing his new summer concert to Cambridgeshire cinemas at the end of this month (August).
Called ‘Happy days are here again’, the show will be screened in cinemas nationwide during August 27-28, including Cineworld Ely and the Luxe and Light cinemas in Wisbech.
A spokesperson said: “Set on the stunning Vrijthof Square in Andre’s hometown of Maastricht, the show will see him perform fan favourites with his very own 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra.
“It will include show tunes, famous waltzes and feel-good classics.”
Andre’s cinema events are hugely popular, breaking box office records in the UK year after year.
His 2019 event grossed a staggering £1.5million across the opening weekend.
He said: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts and I am thrilled to be back after two years to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas!
“I really miss those happy days so I’m excited the wait is finally over!”
To buy your tickets, visit www.andreincinemas.com.