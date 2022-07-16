News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
36th Ely Folk Festival brought ‘same warmth and charm as always’

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 16, 2022
The 36th Ely Folk Festival took place during July 8-10.

The 36th Ely Folk Festival brought the ‘same warmth and charm as always’ as the sun beat down on Stuntney Estate during July 8-10. 

While the layout was different to previous festivals, there was still great music to enjoy as well as lots of activities for youngsters. 

There was also a colourful morris dance procession through the city centre on July 9 which raised over £800 for Ely Foodbank. 

Festival spokesperson, Fionnuala Lennon, said: “It was a fabulous weekend! Lots of hard work getting everything set up on the new site in time, but the response we got from visitors was overwhelmingly positive. 

“There was a great atmosphere and buzz around the site and the chatter of friends and acquaintances catching up.” 

In addition to 10 concerts over the weekend, the festival was also host to three ceilidhs, workshops, a real ale bar and a food and craft trader area. 

Fionnuala added: “We’re really pleased with how everything went and are already thinking about how we can improve on it for the 2023 festival.”

Music
Ely News

