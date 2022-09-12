Ely theatre company announces its 10th anniversary panto special
- Credit: KD Theatre
The Maltings in Ely welcomes KD Theatre to celebrate its 10th anniversary production of Cinderella.
The Ely based theatre company has announced the cast for the celebratory performance.
Returning Ely pantomime favourites Terri Gauci and Terry Burns to play the ugly step sisters.
The pair will be joined by Hope Thompson as Cinderella, Joshua Edwards as Prince Charming, Tommy Carmichael as Buttons and Sean Hinds JR as Dandini.
The show will run from December 9,2022 to January 2, 2023.
Tickets start at £19 for concessions, £21 for adults and adults with a child up to 18 months and family tickets are available for £74.
Shows are available on each day of the week with some days off from 11am to 7pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at thelittleboxoffice.com/kdtheatre, you can also call 01353 725 026.
Performances will be held at the Maltings at Ship Lane, Ely CB7 4BB.