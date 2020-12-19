News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
What Christmas looks like at Quarterway House

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:00 AM December 19, 2020   
Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

Christmas might be a little different this year, but if you’re looking for a local festive break then Quarterway House offers the perfect winter getaway.

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

Having given the home a sparkling overhaul that’s bound to brighten up the season, the owners of the luxury East Cambridgeshire house have pulled out all the stops to make your visit memorable.

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

As well as real Christmas trees covered in snow, there are reindeer statues surrounding the stunning garden.

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

As if that wasn’t enough, you can also enjoy a dip in the heated swimming pool before soaking in the light-up hot tub (which has built-in speakers; perfect for playing festive classics).

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

And then warm up in the Scandinavian-style sauna - both will make you feel as though you’re holidaying in a winter wonderland.

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

To book your stay visit the Quaterway House Facebook page.

Christmas at Quarterway House

Christmas at Quarterway House - Credit: FRANCO DE SIMONE

