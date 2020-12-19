Gallery
Uplifting and hilarious pantomime proves why theatre is so important
- Credit: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary
Full of all the silly jokes, loveable characters and catchy songs you would expect from a Christmas pantomime, this year’s Cambridge Arts Theatre’s production is one of their best yet.
It also takes on a timely resonance considering the awful 2020 we’ve all been through.
A beacon of much-needed joy and cheer, for 75 minutes the small yet exceptional team of performers cast their magic spell and effortlessly transport the Christmas-jumper-wearing audience away from the worries of everyday life in 2020.
Despite it being much shorter than their usual winter production, 'Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver' still ticks all the boxes: packing multiple plots into the whirlwind show while ensuring that not a second was wasted.
Everything about the show hits the spot, resulting in a constant stream of laugh out loud moments.
You may also want to watch:
Most impressive is how they manage to make light of the last 12 months in such a clever way that is worked into the script effortlessly.
And, in extremely on-the-nose fashion, this year’s panto villain is none other than Count Covidula - who tries his best to ensure that it all ends in tears (and tiers).
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after collision
- 2 Council votes to go from A to B
- 3 Tier three restaurant owner faces cancelling 300 bookings and losing thousands of pounds
- 4 Baby boy left with fractured ribs and bruised face after 'lack of sleep' assault by parent
- 5 Lorries, vans and cyclist attempt to cross flooded road
- 6 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 7 Hare coursers sentenced for poaching
- 8 Ex haulage boss caught drink driving
- 9 Village runners refuse to be beaten amid pandemic
- 10 Developer submits plans to build East Cambs village homes
Yes, a lot of it is cheesy (jokes about toilet roll, two metres, self-isolation and more) but that’s exactly what we need from a panto in 2020.
Poking fun at anyone and anything that’s been a talking point since the pandemic hit in March, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Priti Patel are among the politicians wittily sent up.
Then there are the musical numbers - some pop songs you’ll instantly recognise and want to sing along to.
But there’s also a standout scene full of slapstick humour that is a timely riff on the traditional 12 days of Christmas song. It had the whole theatre in fits of giggles.
Though it's the final post-show number that will really hit a nerve; with their voices full of emotion when they sang ‘Thank You For The Music’, each and every lyric resonates.
It also demonstrates their deep appreciation at being able to get back on the stage after the curtain being down for so long.
After what's been an extremely tough year for everyone in the creative industries, it feels all the more important that as many people as possible go and see this wonderfully creative pantomime.
It's also important to note that the theatre has implemented social distancing and safety measures: as well as temperature checks upon entry and at least one seat's space between families, there are friendly Dame Trott says 'Wear A Mask’ signs on doors and walls throughout the building.
'Dame Trott's Panto Palaver' is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until January 3. Book your tickets online.