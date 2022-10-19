Both Sides of the Blade (L) and The Gravediggers Wife (R) are just two of the films being shown during Babylon Cinema's 'Film Finds' programme. - Credit: Babylon Cinema

It’s time to find your new favourite film as a mix of ‘striking’, ‘ambitious’, and ‘thought-provoking’ titles head to Babylon Cinema this month (October).

Running alongside its usual programme, the cinema at The Maltings is launching ‘Film Finds’, a new programme including British indie, arthouse and foreign language films.

Staff hope 'Film Finds' will offer something a ‘bit different from the norm’, giving cinemagoers the opportunity to feed their curiosity and take a risk on something new.

General manager at Babylon Arts, Chris Leedham, said: “These types of films often fly under the radar, but they bring something special to the industry that we would like to make available here in Ely.

“Thanks to the support of Film Hub South East and BFI Film Audience Network, we will be able to offer tickets at a special price of £5 each for these screenings.

“It is a chance for existing fans to have access to these niche genres locally and causal cinemagoers to discover something they may not have been previously attracted to.”

The Film Finds season will commence on October 26.

For more information, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk/cinema/film-finds.htm.