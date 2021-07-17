Published: 10:00 AM July 17, 2021

Babylon Gallery is in the running for the 'Best Arts Gallery' in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire award. - Credit: Babylon Arts

A gallery in East Cambridgeshire has been selected as a finalist in the Muddy Stilettos 2021 Awards for ‘Best Arts Gallery’ in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The Babylon Gallery, which runs along Ely’s riverside, has reached the final stage, and the team are now asking for local support.

Chief executive Claire Somerville said: “We’re delighted to have made it to the final five in the ‘Best Art Gallery’ category.

“We’ve worked so hard in the last 18 months to rise to the challenges presented by Covid and showcase really exciting exhibitions.

“Even when closed, we turned our windows into exhibition spaces and involved hundreds of people in creative projects.

The gallery is currently showcasing East Cambridgeshire Schools’ Art Exhibition. - Credit: Babylon Arts

“In the last month, we’ve showcased national and international artists in our young curator's exhibition: I Matter, and I’m thrilled that we’re in the final along with other great galleries in the region.”

Supporters can vote for the Babylon Gallery by visiting the Muddy Stilettos website by 5pm on Friday 23rd July: https://suffolkcambs.muddystilettos.co.uk/vote/