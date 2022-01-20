Gallery

Banish those January blues by booking tickets for a range of shows.

From top comedians to toe-tapping tribute shows and everything in-between, here’s our pick of 12 that are coming to Cambridgeshire in February.

February 3: Nish Kumar at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Your Power, Your Control is a new show from the host of the Mash Report and one of The Guardian’s top 50 comedians of the 21st Century.

As seen on Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster and more.

February 5: Huntingdon Comedy Club at The Commemoration Hall

Chuckl. brings the very best in live stand-up comedy and is guarenteed to deliver a night of giggles and belly laughs - and February's edition is no different.

The line up for this show includes Robert White (Britain's' Got Talent finalist), Alasdair Becket-King (Mock the Week), Ola Labib (Funny Festival Live) and Aaron Simmonds.

February 8-12: Animal Farm at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Animal Farm is directed by Robert Icke, whose version of 1984 (coadapted and directed with Duncan Macmillan) was a smash-hit in the West End and on Broadway.

Re-imagined by an award-winning creative team, it's a dynamic, daring and contemporary take on a timeless story.

This new production features puppetry by Toby Olié (whose credits include War Horse, Running Wild and Goodnight Mister Tom) and is designed by four-time Olivier award-winner Bunny Christie.

February 9: Friends! The Musical Parody at The Cresset Peterborough

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody, the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom.

You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi! It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

With friends like these, who needs television? PIVOT!

February 11: Omid Djalili at Cambridge Corn Exchange

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where Omid witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window, multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs - on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid is seen hosting his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination. He appeared in the smash hit Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix.

February 11: Flo & Joan at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Combining the harmonies of Frankie Valli and the sensibilities of Frankie Boyle, the multi-award-winning musical comedy duo (and sisters) are climbing out of their pits, armed with a piano and percussion section.

Their unique, sharp-tongued style has taken them around the world with multiple sell-out tours and now they are back poking around all the classic topics of the day: over-thinking, alien lovers and... fringes.

Their viral songs have clocked up more than 50 million views online.

February 14-19: Cluedo at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Starring Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett, Cluedo is an exciting comedy-thriller based on the hit 1985 film Clue and the classic board game loved by generations.

Directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery) and just like the game, this new play promises a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

This hilarious spoof of a thriller will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the audience and actors try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where.

February 15: Exciting Science at The Maltings Ely





With fun and fact filled experiments, watch in amazement as the team recreate a volcanic eruption, turn a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher or take aim with a smoke blaster!

So stand clear and prepare for action, as this show is full of Wiz, bang, pop …. And splurt.

February 18: The Tina Turner Stage Show & Story at The Maltings Ely

Starring Julie Nevada as Tina with her band and dancers, this fully live energetic stage show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers - Tina Turner, The Queen Of Rock.

With full back screen projection, it's full of hits including Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Let’s Stay Together to name but a few.

It's Simply the best!

February 19: Echo & the Bunnymen at Cambridge Corn Exchange

One of the most influential British bands in modern history, Echo & The Bunnymen will celebrate the songs that have brought the group twenty top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums so far during their incredible 40-year career.

Their latest album ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ was released in Autumn 2018 with Q Magazine calling it “magical”.

Their songs have featuerd in two Netflix series: 'Stranger Things' and '13 Reasons Why'.

February 23: Jason Fox at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Ex-special forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of number one bestseller Battle Scars, Jason Fox will bring to the stage and on tour for the first time the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason Fox’s service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home.

‘Life At The Limit’ is a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield.

February 24: An Evening with Aggers at Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Jonathan Agnew learnt his craft under the tutelage of Brian Johnston, emerging from the notoriety of the gloriously funny 'leg over’ incident (yes, you will hear that tonight!) to become BBC Radio’s voice of cricket.

Join Aggers in his first solo show as he takes the audience on a trip down memory lane, recounting tales from a wonderful and entertaining career on the field and in the box, with film footage, audio clips and photographs on our big screen.



