Video

Published: 12:00 PM September 30, 2021

The cast of Sh!t-faced Shakespeare, who are coming to The Cresset Theatre in Peterborough on October 15. - Credit: Rah Petherbridge Photography

Here's our pick of the top shows that are coming to Cambridgeshire in October.

October 13: Billy Ocean at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced will perform his greatest hits and tracks from his upcoming studio album.

Billy Ocean performs at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 13 - Credit: CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

Having sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date, he has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world

Billy Ocean has also hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

October 13: Iain Stirling at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

The voice of Love Island is taking his ‘extremely funny’ (Telegraph) comedy back on the road for his biggest ever nationwide tour, following his 2018 sell-out smash U OK HUN? x.

Iain Stirling brings his Failing Upwords tour to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday October 13. - Credit: KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

You may also want to watch:

Do you ever wonder how people manage to be normal? Iain does. So much so he’s written a new stand-up show about it.

Join the ‘star of comedy’ (The i) as he explores his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, social media’s constant pressure to “live your best life” and that one time a man stole his shoes.

October 15: Sh!t-faced Shakespeare at The Cresset Theatre in Peterborough

The internationally-acclaimed and award-winning Sh!t-faced Shakespeare is back on the road.

The cast of Sh!t-faced Shakespeare, who are coming to The Cresset Theatre in Peterborough on October 15. - Credit: Rah Petherbridge Photography

And this time they are giving Romeo and Juliet their signature sh!t-faced twist as the cast attempt to navigate the bard’s fated love story with one drunk performer.

With one cast member selected at random and given four hours to drink before every show, this is classical theatre as it was always meant to be seen.

With a gin in one hand, a cup of wine in the other and a flagon of ale in the other…

£15 tickets are available online.

October 16: Ely Record Fair at The Maltings in Ely

Whether you’re a collector or browser, there’s music for all tastes in all formats from a hall full of dealers selling music on vinyl and CDs as well as DVDs, memorabilia and books.

Pick up that rarity that’s been eluding you for years or catch a bargain: our sellers are here to buy, sell or trade. And it's free to get in.

If you are interested in taking a stall, whether you're a professional dealer or someone who's just having a spring clean, contact: Glenn.eventhorizon@gmail.com for a booking form.

October 18-23: Groan Ups at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Following their rise to global success with The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the multi-award-winning Mischief return with their new comedy all about growing up.

The cast of Groan Ups, which is coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?

Follow an unruly classroom of six-year-olds on their journey through anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood.

October 21: Halloween Gala at Cambridge Regional College





Guests are invited to join a group of survivors who will guide them through the Apocalypse to the Seasons restaurant where a three-course meal await... for those that survive.

Media make-up students have been set the task of creating the set, costumes and special effects make-up for the Apocalyptic scare tour, while culinary arts students will be creating a feast for those that return to the safety of the dining room.

£25 tickets include the scare tour followed by a three-course themed dinner in the Seasons restaurant. Book via The Park website.

October 21: Michael Morpurgo at Ely Cathedral

The UK's favourite storyteller is back in Ely, as Michael Morpurgo visits for an evening of live music, poetry and storytelling.

Michael Morpurgo is coming to Ely Cathedral on October 21. - Credit: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS

To celebrate the publication of The Carnival of the Animals, the family event is sure to blow away the cobwebs.

Starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Topping's website.

October 24: The Little Prince at The Maltings, Ely

Join the Little Prince as he journeys through a weird and wonderful universe, coming face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups whilst learning about the value of friendship and love.

The Little Prince is at The Maltings in Ely on Sunday October 24. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Based on the world-famous story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince is brought to life using Luca Silvestrini's Protein award winning mix of dance, humour and spoken word.

As part of the Leap into Dance programme, it is adapted and directed by Luca Silvestrini.

Shows at 2pm and 6pm. Book £7 tickets online.

October 28: Rapunzel - The Adult Pantomime at The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough

Start your engines as Adult Panto is returning to slay another day!

Get ready to whip your hair back and forth to this naughty little tale of Rapunzel.

The cast of Rapunzel - The Adult Pantomime, which is at The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, on October 28. - Credit: CRESSET THEATRE

Featuring an All Star Drag Cast including Drag Race UK Season 2 finalist Ellie Diamond, Tamisha Iman from Drag Race Season 13, Trinity K Bonet from Season 6 and All Stars 6 and completing the line-up is Alexis Mateo from Drag Race Season 3.

Complete with glittering sets, more sequins than Ru Paul’s wardrobe and of course a back catalogue of pop songs, cheesy anthems and of course a love duet.

The show is suitable for those aged 16 and over. Book £30 tickets online.

October 28: Palaver Family Festival at Cambridge Junction

This year's Palaver Family Festival at the Cambridge Junction will be hosted by RuPaul's Dragrace UK legend Ginny Lemon. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

Throughout the day, the venue will be transformed into discos, workshops, DIY costume-making, and fabulous storytelling, music, and performance spaces.

A space for all families to come together, learn, laugh, and celebrate themselves, PALAVER Festival features six newly commissioned performance extracts from some of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ performers.

This year's festival will be hosted by RuPaul's Dragrace UK legend, Ginny Lemon.



