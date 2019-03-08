Advanced search

CYCLING: Ely & District riders celebrate setting new club record

PUBLISHED: 15:15 27 June 2019

Zena Palgrave set a new club record at the 100-mile time trial on Sunday. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Zena Palgrave set a new club record at the 100-mile time trial on Sunday. Picture: DAVEY JONES

CAMBRIDGE 2019

Ely & District Cycling Club celebrated a new club record on Sunday.

Rory Havis is on his way at the 10-mile race along the A11. Picture: DAVEY JONESRory Havis is on his way at the 10-mile race along the A11. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Zena Palgrave competed in the 100-mile time trial on the E2/100c course along the A11, knocking over three minutes off her own record in a time of 4 hours, 26 minutes and 57 seconds.

Beforehand, Rory Havis and Will Shepherd were also racing on the A11 albeit over a shorter distance.

Havis and Shepherd took part in the third of four 10-mile races organised by the VTTA on Thursday evenings.

Will Shepherd rides in the 10-mile race along the A11. Picture: DAVEY JONESWill Shepherd rides in the 10-mile race along the A11. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Havis repeated the impressive performances he had given in previous races, stopping the clock on 20:08 giving him eighth spot overall, while Shepherd finished the course in a time of 22:23.

Last Saturday, two Ely riders took part in the Victoria CC 10-mile event on the E1/10a course near Stansted.

Darran Bennett recorded a time of 22:13 as he came fourth, while Cliff Loveday completed the race in a time of 24 minutes exactly.

