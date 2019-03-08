Superb effort by the youngsters from Littleport Gymnastics Club as they tot up the medals haul from Hitchin competition

Magnificent effort by the youngsters from Littleport Gymnastics Club after an amazing medals tally at competition for the eastern region. Picture; GYMNASTICS CLUB Archant

Medals may not be the only indicator of success but the 26 medal haul that youngsters took away from Hertfordshire sure tells you something.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The youngsters all belong to Littleport Gymnastics Club and 18 of them travelled to Hitchin to compete in the floor and vault invitational event.

The gymnasts, whose ages ranged from 6-12yrs, performed exceptionally well against other clubs from around the eastern region.

Head coach Diana Strange had no doubt at all about their momentous achievement.

“We are so proud of what our young girls and boys have achieved,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“For some, this has been their first time on the competitive circuit. The gymnasts have all worked so hard and their determination and teamwork shone through today”.

The gymnasts from Littleport gymnastics club took home an amazing 26 medals from the Hitchin event.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the parents who support the club by travelling with their children to these events,” said Diana.

“It really allows the children to enjoy the sport”

Please contact littleportgymnastics@hotmail.com for more information about our club.