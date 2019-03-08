GOLF: Ely golfer cements name in history books after winning county title

The Cambridgeshire Boys Under 18s team that has won the East Midlands League for the first time. Picture: THESPORTSJOURNALIST.COM Archant

A young Ely golfer wrote his name into the history books at the weekend.

Alfie Guy-Pinkney from Ely City Golf Club was an integral member of the Cambridgeshire Boys Under 18s team that clinched the East Midlands League title for the first time in their history, completing a perfect season with an 8½-6½ victory against Northamptonshire at St. Ives Golf Club on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire made a slow start in the morning foursomes, having already secured wins over Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire & Rutland and Lincolnshire earlier in the campaign.

Guy-Pinkney paired with Owen Meeds to take the opening tie on the 18th hole, which was only one of two team victories as the hosts trailed 3-2 heading into the afternoon.

Needing early singles points to regain momentum, Cambridgeshire's decision to send out the four successful players in the opening four ties paid dividends as they all recorded victories.

A tough task lied in wait against a Northamptonshire side, who also qualified for the Anglian League Final beforehand, as the visitors quickly levelled the overall match score by taking the next three games.

But Cambridgeshire weren't to be denied as Hugh Myers secured a half and Cameron Nixon added a 3&2 win, before Jake Plumb wrapped up proceedings with victory on the 16th hole.

