RUGBY: Ely Tigers take second place in league table after facing Wymondham

Mitchell Kennett looks for a way past. Picture: STEVE WELLS STEVE WELLS

Another week and another week of changes at the top of the rugby league table as Saturday morning leaders, Ely Tigers, made the trip to second placed.

Tom Jackson looks to unload the ball. Picture: STEVE WELLS Tom Jackson looks to unload the ball. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Wymondham, in a nip and tuck first half, it was Tigers that troubled the scoreboard first with a penalty from Joel Scott-Paul, the home side then went a man down due to a high tackle.

The home side hit back on February 16 with a converted try, but the lead again switched to the visitors with a try from Luke Turner, following some good work from Matt McCarthy.

The try was unconverted. At half time the home side lead 12-8 with an unconverted try, the lead again switched, with a converted try, by Charlie Coupland.

The home side hit back again, with a converted try to make the score 22-15, with Tigers looking for a way back into the game as time ran out.

Nathan Brooks looks for a way past the home defence. Picture: STEVE WELLS Nathan Brooks looks for a way past the home defence. Picture: STEVE WELLS

It was the home side that added to their total with a penalty to make the final score 22-15, as the sides swapped places in the league table.

All sides once more take a break from league action next weekend, but the following weekend, March 2, Ely Tigers once again look to keep the pressure on Wymondham when they travel to Holt, while Wymondham travel to Fakenham.

Charlie Coupland touches down for a Tigers try. Picture: STEVE WELLS Charlie Coupland touches down for a Tigers try. Picture: STEVE WELLS