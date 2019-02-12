RUGBY: Ely Tigers take second place in league table after facing Wymondham
PUBLISHED: 12:25 19 February 2019
STEVE WELLS
Another week and another week of changes at the top of the rugby league table as Saturday morning leaders, Ely Tigers, made the trip to second placed.
Wymondham, in a nip and tuck first half, it was Tigers that troubled the scoreboard first with a penalty from Joel Scott-Paul, the home side then went a man down due to a high tackle.
The home side hit back on February 16 with a converted try, but the lead again switched to the visitors with a try from Luke Turner, following some good work from Matt McCarthy.
The try was unconverted. At half time the home side lead 12-8 with an unconverted try, the lead again switched, with a converted try, by Charlie Coupland.
The home side hit back again, with a converted try to make the score 22-15, with Tigers looking for a way back into the game as time ran out.
It was the home side that added to their total with a penalty to make the final score 22-15, as the sides swapped places in the league table.
All sides once more take a break from league action next weekend, but the following weekend, March 2, Ely Tigers once again look to keep the pressure on Wymondham when they travel to Holt, while Wymondham travel to Fakenham.