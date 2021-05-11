Published: 5:37 PM May 11, 2021

Most action was wiped out at the weekend due to poor weather, including for WIlburton CC and City of Ely CC. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Tom Walker believes his team will have an early storm to ride if Wilburton Cricket Club are to mount a title push this season.

The villagers were due to start their CCA Senior League Division Two campaign last weekend at home to Buntingford, before it was rained off like many local fixtures across the county.

Walker’s men have been longing for a chance to put their near promotion misses aside after a busy pre-season, but face a hurdle to overcome if they are to make a solid start.

“We’ve had a busy, compact pre-season but we’re missing a few players through university and the extended football season,” he said.

“At the start of the season, we’re missing a few players and this will probably be our weakest and throughout the season.

“If we can get through these next few fixtures with some good wins, I think we’re in for an enjoyable 16 games.”

Despite a weakened side, Walker believes other teams have the same problem this season, on top of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wilburton’s first-team, who host Cambourne 2nds at The Piece Ground this Saturday, 1pm, fell short in the reduced 2020 season, but they are confident this can be improved upon.

“We felt it was good to have participation rates up and get people playing last season, but we don’t count that towards our progression,” Walker said.

Tom Walker (pictured) said if Wilburton's first-team can weather an early storm due to player absences, his team will enjoy a fruitful season. - Credit: Supplied/Tom Walker

“I think we’ve got most bases covered for most scenarios, but the perfect game plan rarely comes off in cricket.

“It would be nice to win a title, but we’re under no illusion that it’s going to be hard work to maintain that consistency every week.”

Wilburton 3rds’ Division Five North game with March Town 4ths was cancelled, and host Sutton 2nds on Saturday, 1.30pm.

The 2nds visit St Ives & Warboys 3rds in Division Three North.

City of Ely’s Saturday first and second-team fixtures against Cambridge NCI were wiped out, but there was luck for the Sunday squad.

Ely skipper Buddhi Dias top scored in his team’s 112 all out, and his figures of 4-19 helped defend that total against Buckden in Division Five of the Hunts League in a dramatic draw.

Michael Sellers’ side open their CCA Senior League Division One season at the Paradise Centre against Chatteris on May 15, 1pm.

Meanwhile, the 2nds visit St Ives & Warboys 2nds in Division Two North, 1.30pm.