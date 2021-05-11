Captain hopes early storm will not damage village title hopes
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant
Tom Walker believes his team will have an early storm to ride if Wilburton Cricket Club are to mount a title push this season.
The villagers were due to start their CCA Senior League Division Two campaign last weekend at home to Buntingford, before it was rained off like many local fixtures across the county.
Walker’s men have been longing for a chance to put their near promotion misses aside after a busy pre-season, but face a hurdle to overcome if they are to make a solid start.
“We’ve had a busy, compact pre-season but we’re missing a few players through university and the extended football season,” he said.
“At the start of the season, we’re missing a few players and this will probably be our weakest and throughout the season.
You may also want to watch:
“If we can get through these next few fixtures with some good wins, I think we’re in for an enjoyable 16 games.”
Despite a weakened side, Walker believes other teams have the same problem this season, on top of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
- 2 Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 4 Punch in face leaves man with fractured nose
- 5 Boy, 14, to wear electronic tag and obey curfew after admitting harassment
- 6 iPads and laptops stolen in school break-in
- 7 Defeated Tory hits out at ‘toxic brand’ and says ‘James Palmer had it coming’
- 8 Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
- 9 Letters: No praise for Palmer, litter picker success and neglected roads
- 10 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
Wilburton’s first-team, who host Cambourne 2nds at The Piece Ground this Saturday, 1pm, fell short in the reduced 2020 season, but they are confident this can be improved upon.
“We felt it was good to have participation rates up and get people playing last season, but we don’t count that towards our progression,” Walker said.
“I think we’ve got most bases covered for most scenarios, but the perfect game plan rarely comes off in cricket.
“It would be nice to win a title, but we’re under no illusion that it’s going to be hard work to maintain that consistency every week.”
Wilburton 3rds’ Division Five North game with March Town 4ths was cancelled, and host Sutton 2nds on Saturday, 1.30pm.
The 2nds visit St Ives & Warboys 3rds in Division Three North.
City of Ely’s Saturday first and second-team fixtures against Cambridge NCI were wiped out, but there was luck for the Sunday squad.
Ely skipper Buddhi Dias top scored in his team’s 112 all out, and his figures of 4-19 helped defend that total against Buckden in Division Five of the Hunts League in a dramatic draw.
Michael Sellers’ side open their CCA Senior League Division One season at the Paradise Centre against Chatteris on May 15, 1pm.
Meanwhile, the 2nds visit St Ives & Warboys 2nds in Division Two North, 1.30pm.