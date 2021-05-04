News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cricketers prepare to do battle in this year's Cambs League

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:32 PM May 4, 2021   
Wilburton CC first-team captain Tom Walker

Tom Walker (pictured) will look to lead Wilburton's first-team to more success this season in the CCA Senior League. - Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Two of our local cricket sides will do battle once again in the Cambs League this weekend. 

Wilburton, who finished bottom of CCA Group C in a reduced season last year, will look to improve this time round when they host Buntingford at The Piece Ground in Senior League Division Two on Saturday, 1pm. 

Meanwhile, City of Ely’s first-team progressed to the knockout stages of the shortened campaign in 2020 and will look to continue that momentum at Cambridge NCI on May 8, 1pm. 

Wilburton’s second-team, who beat Bluntisham 2nds in Division Three North on Saturday, are not in action this weekend while the club’s third-team play March Town 4ths in Division Five North, 1.30pm. 

City of Ely first-team in Cambs League

City of Ely first-team enjoyed a fruitful reduced campaign in 2020 and will look to carry that momentum into the 2021 season. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

City of Ely 2nds, who lost their opening Division Two North game at Histon 2nds, look for an instant recovery at home to Cambridge NCI 2nds at the Paradise Centre, 1pm. 

The 3rds are not in action this weekend, but the Sunday XI visit Buckden in Division Five of the Hunts League on May 9, 1pm. 

