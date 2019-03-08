Wheelchair rugby is coming to Littleport

Wheelchair rugby is coming to Littleport thanks to Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR).

The game is loaded with full-contact, hard hits, speed and physical determination, making it a thrilling watch.

Lee Parry, regional development officer at GBWR, said: "This is a great opportunity for the people of Cambridgeshire to experience as it is one of the few Paralympic sports not currently played in the county.

"To give people a true feel for the sport we have organised an exhibition game between two big clubs as Northampton Saints take on Norfolk Knights on Sunday June 9 from 3-6pm at Littleport Leisure Centre, Camel Road, Littleport, CB6 1EW.

"Everyone is welcome to come along and check it out, so why not see what the sport is about.

"Following this showcase, local people will have thr opportunity to get in a chair and give the game a try.

"Anyone with a physical impairment is welcome to come along to the four taster sessions on Wednesday evenings from 5-7pm from June 12. Non wheelchair users are also welcome.