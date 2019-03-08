BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Tyler Goodjohn on top of the world after featherweight title triumph

Tyler Goodjohn celebrates his world title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Tyler Goodjohn has spoken of the 'amazing feeling' of being a world champion.

Tyler Goodjohn during his world title fight against Sean George. Picture: SUBMITTED Tyler Goodjohn during his world title fight against Sean George. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Wentworth warriors captured the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) featherweight crown in a titanic Saturday showdown.

Goodjohn picked himself up off the canvas to de-throne title-holder Sean George on a split decision following seven hard-fought rounds in London.

And the victory was made even more sweet with Mike Sawyer - Goodjohn's first trainer as an amateur - returning to his corner.

"It was a wicked fight - definitely right up there with the best I've ever been in," said Goodjohn.

Tyler Goodjohn with girlfriend Alessa Savage. Picture: SUBMITTED Tyler Goodjohn with girlfriend Alessa Savage. Picture: SUBMITTED

"It was a battle from start to finish and it is an amazing feeling to be a world champion.

"It was even more special to have Mike in my corner on the night I won a world title.

"He's the one who got me started at the age of 10 and I wouldn't be where I am without him.

"And I can't thank all the fans who supported me enough.

"There were 250 of them behind me and they made a hell of a lot of noise!"

Goodjohn was downed in the opening round but produced an instant reply by then flooring Welsh opponent George seconds later.

Goodjohn also had George down again in the fourth round only for the referee to rule it was due to a push rather than a punch.

The local man was controversially docked a point for elbowing as well, but it didn't affect the final outcome as he lifted the title.

"It was crazy with two knockdowns in the first round," added Goodjohn.

"I started a bit slow and he caught me on the side of the head. The legs went from underneath me!

"To be honest he probably did me a favour as it woke me up and I put him down soon after.

"I can only think the referee didn't like me because the other knockdown was a great punch and there's no way I used my elbow. Thankfully those decisions didn't cost me.

"But I don't mind admitting Sean's ability surprised me. He is such a tough guy and I found him really awkward to deal with, but it made for a great fight.

"It was my third fight in BKB, my third win, and the third time it's been named as fight of the night!"

Goodjohn underwent a precautionary CT scan the following day, which came back all clear, but may need hand surgery before he can fight again.

He is eyeing a return to the ring in early 2020 with a date against Artem Lobov - the star man in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in America - has ultimate aim.

But Goodjohn admits he will happily face George again if another date with the Welshman can be agreed.

"We'll see what the future holds," continued Goodjohn. "But for now I'm going to get over this fight and enjoy life.

"Lobov is the one I'd really like to make happen at some point, but I'll happily give Sean a rematch if he wants it because he was a proper warrior and also a gentleman with it."