BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Tyler Goodjohn ready to rule the world

Tyler Goodjohn fights for a world title on Saturday. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Tyler Goodjohn could not be more confident ahead of his date with destiny this Saturday night.

The Wentworth warrior can become a world champion in bare knuckle boxing when fighting in London.

Goodjohn takes on holder Sean George for the BKB featherweight crown at the Indigo at The O2 venue - and he insists his preparations could not have gone any better.

And the 28 year-old revealed he is more excited than for another bout during a 90-fight combat career made up of 69 amateur outings, 18 professional fights and two previous bare knuckle battles.

Goodjohn said: "The closer the fight has got, the more confident I've become.

"Training has gone perfectly which is very unusual. I've worked hard, I've worked smart, I'm feeling fresh and I'm bang on the weight.

"I definitely won't under-estimate someone as good and tough as Sean, but I believe in my ability.

"In my opinion I can't lose the fight and there will be no excuses from me if that does happen.

"It's the most excited I've ever been and I know some people won't understand it, but I'll enjoy every minute of Saturday.

"A year ago I tried BKB for an experience - now I'm going to show everyone I'm the best there is. It's a massive night in terms of my career and my whole life in general."

Welshman George is vastly more experienced than Goodjohn in BKB having had 15 previous outings. Ten of those have resulted in victories and he enjoyed a reign as the world lightweight champion.

Goodjohn had earned the right to fight George for the vacant British lightweight title in March, but a hand injury sustained when beating Navarro meant he couldn't accept that fight.

George then beat Navarro for that belt and will now meet Goodjohn with the bigger prize of world success on the line.

Goodjohn expects to cheered on by an army of close to 300 local fans and the fight can be watched on an online streaming service - www.fite.tv

Rap artist Bonkaz will perform as part of a spectacular ringwalk for Goodjohn on Saturday night when he is delighted to have his amateur trainer, Mike Sawyer, in his corner along with current trainer Steve Whitwell, from St Ives.

Goodjohn's preparations for the fight, the clash itself and the aftermath are being captured by a film crew for a documentary project.

He hopes success this Saturday will lead to a clash with Artem Lobov, who is the main man in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship system in America.