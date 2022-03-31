A total eight men have received penalties after violence on East Street, Cambridge (pictured) before a football match - Credit: Google Earth

Football fans from St Ives and Burwell have admitted to using violence towards Luton Town supporters.

The men are among eight fans who were involved in a spate of violence on East Street, Cambridge, before Cambridge United lost to Luton Town at Abbey Stadium on February 5.

Three out of the eight fans have been barred from all UK football matches, as well as Cambridge city centre when the U's play at home.

All of the men appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on various dates in March - Credit: Archant

Andrew Chapman, 42, of Ramsey Road in St Ives, shouted and swore at Luton fans and police.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or/provoke unlawful violence at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 17.

He was handed a five-year football banning order (FBO).

James Morwood, 51, of Gunhild Way, Cambridge, was handed a three-year FBO.

He pleaded guilty to throwing a beer bottle towards a Luton fan, and to using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

In addition to the FBO, Morwood was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and was given an 18-month community order.

Andrew Audley, 52, of Selwyn Road, Cambridge, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 24.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence after he "squared up" to Luton Town fans.

Audley must pay a £333 fine, and his FBO lasts for three years.

Mark Wood, Cambridgeshire Constabulary's dedicated football officer, has said that these crimes "tarnish" football supporters' reputation.

He said: "There is absolutely no place for this behaviour prior to football matches.

"The anti-social behaviour of a minority of people tarnishes the reputation of most supporters who just want to turn up and watch the match."

Luton Town's Reece Burke scores the first goal in a 3-0 game against Cambridge United on February 5 - Credit: PA/Mike Egerton

Cambridge United's Jubril Okedina and Luton Town's Carlos Mendes Gomes during the FA Cup fourth-round match at Abbey Stadium - Credit: PA/Mike Egerton

Luton Town's Amari'i Bell tackles Cambridge United's Jack Lankester during the FA Cup match on February 5 - Credit: PA/Mike Egerton

The violence took place before Cambridge United hosted Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which kicked off at 5.30pm.

Five men pleaded guilty to public order offences in relation to the violence, but they were not handed FBOs.

Jay Creek, 19, of of Cadwin Field, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and was handed a £140 fine.

Toby Elsom, 23, of Minerva Way, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and was ordered to pay a £500 fine.

Jack Jarvis, 28, of Carter Road, Burwell, pleaded guilty to using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and was handed a £233 fine.

Mitchell Tierney, 24, of Apthorpe Way, Cambridge pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and was handed a £250 fine.

Cameron Yallop, 18, of Campkin Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and was ordered to pay a £160 fine.