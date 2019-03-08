BARE KNUCKLING BOXING: Wentworth warrior Tyler Goodjohn out to rule the world

Tyler Goodjohn is chasing world title glory in BKB. Archant

Tyler Goodjohn is convinced he can claim world title glory later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wentworth warrior has earned a shot at the BKB featherweight crown - after only two previous fights in the sport of bare knuckle boxing.

Goodjohn has won both outings to date against Tony Lafferty and Marc Navarro, and now takes on belt holder Sean George at the Indigo at The O2 venue on September 14.

And the 28 year-old former professional boxer is adamant he now take the next step as he bids to dominate this fast-growing combat sport.

Goodjohn said: "I'm always confident I can win a fight and this is one is no different.

"I paid the price for wanting to be an entertainer in boxing, but I won't be making that mistake again.

"I've matured a lot since then but at the age of 28 I still have time on my side to achieve the things I want to.

"The first of those is to win this world title in September and then I want to go on and create a legacy by being the best there's ever been in BKB.

"I feel I can dominate this sport for years to come."

You may also want to watch:

Welshman George is vastly more experienced than Goodjohn in BKB having had 15 previous outings. Ten of those have resulted in victories and he enjoyed a reign as the world lightweight champion.

Goodjohn had earned the right to fight George for the vacant British lightweight title in March, but a hand injury sustained when beating Navarro meant he couldn't accept that fight.

George then beat Navarro for that belt and will now meet Goodjohn with the bigger prize of world success on the line.

"I've got a lot of respect for Sean who has been a world champion in the past," added Goodjohn. "But I'll be very disappointed if I get beaten on September 14 as I don't believe he is at my level.

"Sean has been there and done it, but he hasn't faced anyone as good as me before. He was in a very close fight against someone in Navarro who I beat very comfortably.

"I've got the boxing brain and the skill set - and everyone knows that I don't shy away from a tear up if needed either.

"I showed I can tough it out against someone much heavier in my first fight and then showed my slick skills in the second fight."

Goodjohn is embarking on a lengthy training regime ahead of the world title showdown.

He is doing three sessions at the Crossfit A14 centre in Newmarket each week as well as training twice at St Ives Boxing Academy under the tutelage of Steve Whitwell.

Tickets for the show are priced at £40 and are available by contacting Goodjohn on 07950 685475.