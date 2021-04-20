Published: 12:48 PM April 20, 2021

Tyler Goodjohn hopes a fight with world bare knuckle boxing champion Luis Palomion can be arranged after confronting the 40-year-old fighter last year. - Credit: Kath Sansom

Tyler Goodjohn believes he is ready to fight amongst the world’s best bare knuckle boxers and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

The Wentworth warrior has been embroiled in a war of words with Luis Palomino, who holds the 155-pound Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) title.

Goodjohn stormed into the ring at BKFC 14 to confront Palomino following his victory over Jim Alers last November, a month before the ex-boxer's win over Charles Bennett.

“I think we’ve made a fight,” Goodjohn told the Talk of the Fens podcast.

“I want to be the best in my sport, so I want to fight the best and if I have to get up to some antics to make the fights happen, I’m willing to do that.

“He’s the world number one at BKFC. I’m new to BKFC and I want to be the champion, so he’s the man to beat.”

Goodjohn has not fought in BKFC since beating Bennett in the United States on December 11, the first time he competed in a bare knuckle contest for 16 months.

Despite that, he knows if a fight does go ahead, it will not be easy to preserve his unbeaten record against 40-year-old Palomino, who previously fought in UFC.

“I’m not going to overlook and think I’m going to wipe the floor with him; he’s a good level fighter in UFC and has beaten some top fighters,” he said.

“It’s frustrating as I was told I would fight Luis Palomino on May 21 and I’ve already been training for about seven weeks.

“I’m now going to have to take my toe off the gas and tick over until I know I can get out there.”

Goodjohn is hoping to fight the Peruvian champion this summer, where he looks to make it four bare knuckle wins in a row.

The OnlyFans star also hinted at a return fight in the UK in front of fans if the first bout takes place in America, which he said BKFC may look into.

“I’m putting myself on offer a lot online, calling people out, talking smack, but I’m backing it up,” Goodjohn said.

“If it’s a good fight, we could have a return; I’d win in his venue and I’d defend it back in the UK - how cool would that be?

“Send me into the lion’s den and I will bring that belt back.”