Tuji Taekwondo team from Ely top leader board and scoop more than 30 medals at annual London championships

23 May, 2019 - 12:47
Team Tuji with medals and trophy from London Championships 2019

Team Tuji with medals and trophy from London Championships 2019

Ely-based community taekwondo club Tuji Taekwondo topped the table at the London championships on Sunday, May 12.

Tuji took a team of 23 players, aged between six and over 50, who competed in technical pattern events in individual, pair and team categories.

Coached by husband and wife team David and Lois Kim, and competing against clubs from across the region, they secured 32 medals between them.

Individual gold medals were won by Charlie Sivyer (U14 advanced boys), Gabriel Kim (U7 intermediate boys), Kamila Hughes (advanced senior ladies).

Chandrasekhar Rathinam (intermediate senior men) and Benedicte Rowland (intermediate senior ladies). The club also took a number of first-time competitors to take part.

Zach Vickers (silver, U9 intermediate boys), Samuel Cridford (bronze, U9 beginner boys) and Laurie Crozier (bronze, U7 beginner boys) all securing medals in tough categories.

Other individual silver and bronze medals were won by some of the club's more experienced players: Ella Hughes (silver, U14 advanced girls).

Kaya Penaluna (silver, U11 advanced girls), Carin Charlton (silver, advanced senior ladies), Hannah Blasco Kyun (bronze, U14 advanced girls).

Prithvi Chandrasekhar (bronze, U11 intermediate boys), Ivan Crozier (bronze, U11 advanced boys), Isaac Kim (bronze, U11 advanced boys).

Yoko Penaluna and Karen Sivyer (bronze, advanced senior ladies). A further 15 medals in pair and team categories were also won by Tuji during the course of the day.

The team's strong performance saw them gather enough points to bring home the overall team trophy from the championships, beating London-based Aquila Taekwondo into second place, and Cambridge-based Yamang into third.

The weekend's result improves on the third place Tuji achieved at the National Championships held last December.

