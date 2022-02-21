Tour of Cambridgeshire delayed by one week

The 2022 Tour of Cambridgeshire has been delayed by one week - Credit: Golazo Cycling

The 2022 Tour of Cambridgeshire will be delayed by one week and take place between June 10-June 12.

The change of date to Britain's biggest road cycling festival is necessary to avoid a clash with celebrations around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Organisers had hoped to integrate Jubilee celebrations as part of the festival, something local authorities had embraced. However, in light of unexpected extra pressure the local authority have asked Tour of Cambridgeshire organisers to reschedule.

As the event cannot run to the standards required without significant assistance from the local authority, organisers have reluctantly agreed to that request.

Despite the change of date the 2022 Tour of Cambridgeshire will be the biggest and best ever.

As normal all rides will take place on completely closed roads. The Sportive will have three distances, there will be a Time Trial and the Azaylia Ride in support of the Azaylia Foundation set up by Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee to help children suffering with cancer.

The Road Race and Gran Fondo are the only UK events where riders can qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championship which will be held in Trento, Italy this September.

There will also be a huge festival with an Expo, talks and presentations, food fair, live music, beer tent, and participants and spectators can even stay over with camping and glamping available.

“A lot of work has gone into planning this year’s event, so it was important that we were able to announce a new date as close as possible to the original one,” said Malcolm Smith (Golazo Cycling) co-founder of the Tour of Cambridgeshire.

“As the Tour of Cambridgeshire is part of the UCI’s Gran Fondo World Series we work on a two to three year planning horizon with dates being locked in with the UCI well over a year in advance. Subsequently we worked in good faith with the county council and advisory groups to deliver on the originally planned event date.

“The Tour of Cambridgeshire is a huge event and the closed road rides mean we rely on support from local authorities to ensure everything runs smoothly. With the Jubilee celebrations now being planned for the first weekend in June, the authorities made it clear they would be stretched.

“We worked tirelessly to propose solutions on the concurrent delivery of the event and the Jubilee celebrations across the county. The solutions proposed were ultimately not accepted by the authorities so in response to their request and in consultation with our partners and the UCI we decided to move the event back one week.

“Having had to postpone the event on multiple occasions due to the COVID19 pandemic, we are determined to make this edition of the Tour of Cambridgeshire the best ever. Complying with the date change request and thus retaining the full support of the authorities ensures this will be the case.

“We would like to thank all our partners, including Canyon, Rapha, HIGH5, POC and Muc-Off, as well as the local authorities and the UCI for their help in rescheduling, and we look forward to welcoming cyclists from all over the world to Peterborough this June.”

The Tour of Cambridgeshire returns to its regular spot for 2023, with the event taking place from June 2-4.

With next year’s UCI Gran Fondo World Championships happening in Glasgow, the 2023 Tour of Cambridgeshire will be especially significant. Demand is expected to be high as it will remain the only event in the UK where riders can qualify for a place on Masters Team GB, and the chance to ride in front of a passionate home crowd.

Those who have already signed up for the 2022 event are encouraged to visit the event website and check the FAQs section.