Ely Tigers welcome players once again for first time since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:25 25 August 2020

Ely Tigers Rugby Club welcomed back players to training, including Stacy Mould who recovered from coronavirus, for the first time since lockdown began. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Archant

Ely Tigers Rugby Club saw an impressive turnout as they returned to training for the first time in five months.

Nearly 50 players at both senior and junior level took part in non-contact sessions last Tuesday and Thursday designed by the RFU in line with the new Ready4Rugby touch rugby game.

Other safety measures have been implemented at the club during the Covid-adapted sessions at Cambridge Commodities Park, led by Buzz Coulson and his coaching team.

“The new form of touch rugby is designed to improve decision making and perhaps, most importantly after five months off, works on player fitness due to its fast-paced nature,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said.

“We provided full sanitisation stations and ensured the players stayed in defined rest areas during breaks in the session to maintain social distancing.

“There was a healthy mix of established senior players as well as new faces and Ely Tigers Colts making the step up to senior rugby. All the players trained with the right attitude and we’re very keen to get back to it!”

MORE: Ely Tigers legend celebrates possible lockdown miracle thanks to baby Rex

Tigers had more good news to recognise as Stacy Mould returned to the pitch for the first time since recovering from coronavirus in May.

Youth and minis sessions are due to start on Sunday, September 6 and it’s uncertain when the new Eastern Counties League season will begin, but Day is happy with the response to what he described as the ‘new normal’.

“I was very pleased with the response by all the players to the situation, showing a maturity and a willingness to train under the new protocols and adapt to what is likely to be the ‘new normal’ for the foreseeable future,” he said.

MORE: Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

“We even had Stacy Mould come along as well. He’s been working so hard on his fitness, trying to get back to ‘normal’ and seeing him getting involved with the session was great to see.

“We have a provisional start date of October for the season to officially start and I am very hopeful that will be the case, but we are realistic that it might get pushed back later depending on a multitude of factors outside of rugby.”

Training continues at Cambridge Commodities Park tonight and this Thursday between 7.30-8.30pm.

If interested or for more information, email Ely Tigers at playrugby4ely@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

