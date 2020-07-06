Ely Tigers clamp down on reports of trespassing while smashing NHS fundraising target

From junior players receiving rugby balls to raising money for the NHS, it’s been all smiles for those linked with Ely Tigers Rugby Club.

But there has been a feeling of frustration of late.

The club has received reports of people using their Cambridge Commodities Park home without permission, from picnics to individual training, and even as a bootcamp over the last two weeks.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for Ely Tigers said: “Can we please remind our members and the general public as a whole that all pitches at the rugby club are out of bounds for all, unless you have been given prior permission by the club to use them.

“We are doing all we can to ensure our members are given the best facilities we can when rugby finally returns, so your cooperation in this would be greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, to mark the health service’s 72nd birthday, the club announced that they had raised £1,100 for NHS Charities through their limited edition t-shirts sporting the slogan #thankyouNHS.

Tigers initially wanted to raise between £650-700 from the initiative, but instead they have smashed their target.

The spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who purchased a t-shirt or mask, the order is in and they will be with us in the next few weeks.”