Ely Tigers v Fakenham offer home fans a real thriller with a decisive victory

Tom Green wins a line out. Picture; STEVE WELLS Archant

Ely Tigers welcomed Fakenham to the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon as third met fourth, following a two week break from league fixtures Ely had slipped from the top of the league.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mitchell Kennett looks for way past. Picture; STEVE WELLS Mitchell Kennett looks for way past. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Within the opening five minutes the visitors try line had been breached, as Ash Clark dived in to the corner for the opening try.

The extra points couldn't be added as Joel Scott Paul missed the kick from the tight angle.

The second try was soon to follow, from a Tigers line out, a rolling maul enabled Nathan Brookes to dive over, and this time Scott Paul added the extra points.

Any thoughts of an easy afternoon soon disappeared, with 19 minutes on the clock; the visitors breached the home defensive line, finally finding a gap to cross over the line under the post.

Ryan Clark is tackled. Picture; STEVE WELLS Ryan Clark is tackled. Picture; STEVE WELLS

From close range, a penalty award within kicking range saw Scott Paul extend the lead, a kick in touch saw another chance for the home side to win another line out, and however a scrum was awarded to Fakenham, giving them a chance to clear their lines. From the scrum the home side were awarded one, and from that Scott Macfarlane escaped from the pack to go over to score.

With half time just around the corner, the visitors were reduced to 14 when they received a yellow card.

During this time, Tom Green added a further try, going in the goal area unhampered to score under the post, with Scott Paul adding the further points.

From the restart the home side switched off as back came Fakenham, with the conversion being added.

Jacob Muncey gets stopped. Picture; STEVE WELLS Jacob Muncey gets stopped. Picture; STEVE WELLS

The second half was even for periods of time and it was visitors that drew first, midway through the half, Fakenham finally found space in the home defence to cross the try line and add the extra points to take the score to 29-21.

With the home side looking to increase the lead they had, a loose pass from the home side nearly gave the visitors a chance to close the gap further, but a last ditch tackle prevented the score. From deep in their own half the home side slowly started to gain ground, working the ball forward, eventfully the ball found Jacob Muncey who scored in the corner.

With Scott Paul unable to add the conversion, moments later there was a carbon copy move, with Ryan Clark moving the ball out to captain Matt McCarthy who released Muncey once more to score, this time the points were added by Scott Paul.

Ely Tigers 49 - 21 Fakenham

Matt McCarthy gets blocked. Picture; STEVE WELLS Matt McCarthy gets blocked. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Results mean that Ely are currently sitting 2nd in the league, having played 4 league games while Cantabs are top having played 5 games

Jacob Muncey gets stoipped. Picture; STEVE WELLS Jacob Muncey gets stoipped. Picture; STEVE WELLS

You may also want to watch: