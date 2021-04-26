Published: 5:01 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM April 26, 2021

10is Academy's men's first-team who beat Cambourne 2nds in their LTA National League Regional Division Two opener. From left: Sebastien Scaux, Joseph Coppin, Jordan Stimson and Tom Shackleton. - Credit: 10is Academy

It was opening day success for 10is Academy after they triumphed on the national stage.

The Ely-based club overcame an injury blow to Toby Huffer to record a 4-2 victory in their LTA National League Regional Division Two match with Cambourne 2nds.

In the singles competition, captain and head coach Sebastien Scaux won 6-1, 6-0 as Tom Shackleton and Jordan Timson eased to victories of 6-1, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-0 respectively.

New member Joseph Coppin was also in action but was beaten in 10is Academy’s only defeat against Cambourne 2nds.

In the doubles, Sebastien and Tom reigned supreme while Jordan and Joseph were unable to deal with experienced opposition.

10is Academy return to the court on Saturday, May 1 at King’s Ely in the National League when the 9U mixed team are in action, 1pm, while the 12U boys welcome Peterborough at 3pm.

Earlier this month, the academy held successful Easter camps for players with special educational needs.