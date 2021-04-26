News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Triumph as tennis academy reigns supreme in national league opener

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:01 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 5:53 PM April 26, 2021
10is Academy Ely vs Cambourne LTA National League

10is Academy's men's first-team who beat Cambourne 2nds in their LTA National League Regional Division Two opener. From left: Sebastien Scaux, Joseph Coppin, Jordan Stimson and Tom Shackleton. - Credit: 10is Academy

It was opening day success for 10is Academy after they triumphed on the national stage. 

The Ely-based club overcame an injury blow to Toby Huffer to record a 4-2 victory in their LTA National League Regional Division Two match with Cambourne 2nds. 

In the singles competition, captain and head coach Sebastien Scaux won 6-1, 6-0 as Tom Shackleton and Jordan Timson eased to victories of 6-1, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-0 respectively. 

New member Joseph Coppin was also in action but was beaten in 10is Academy’s only defeat against Cambourne 2nds. 

In the doubles, Sebastien and Tom reigned supreme while Jordan and Joseph were unable to deal with experienced opposition. 

You may also want to watch:

10is Academy return to the court on Saturday, May 1 at King’s Ely in the National League when the 9U mixed team are in action, 1pm, while the 12U boys welcome Peterborough at 3pm. 

Earlier this month, the academy held successful Easter camps for players with special educational needs

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely Cathedral at risk of 'losing' peregrine falcons says avid birdwatcher
  2. 2 Superfan sticks by his promise to watch grandson's title decider
  3. 3 East Cambs village does not need or want 70 new homes, argue planners
  1. 4 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  2. 5 Letters: Time to vote, litter pick success and day of prayer
  3. 6 Sex offender, 38, deleted sexual conversations with ‘12-year-old boy’
  4. 7 Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after his wife helps save his life
  5. 8 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
  6. 9 James Palmer outlines 'a clear vision' ahead of mayoral election
  7. 10 Open air theatre is back in Ely this summer
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The suspected paedophile was arrested on Robingoodfellows Lane in March on Sunday, April 18. 

Facebook

Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

The Newsroom

Logo Icon
Annie Austin, an Ely PCSO

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral’s Peregrine Falcons

Ely Cathedral

You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Meads, of Lynn Road, Ely, has been jailed for using stolen bank cards to buy scratch cards.

Jail for bank card fraudster caught on CCTV

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus