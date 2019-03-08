Advanced search

Talented team of Cambridgeshire youngsters take on British Riding Club National Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 May 2019

Sally Leonard

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Archant

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships.

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Anna Braybrooke, 15, riding Daisy Imp and Fionn Braybrooke, 13, (Ind 7th place) riding Bella, Paige Dodman, 16, riding Nothing But Trouble and Ruby Leonard, 13, riding Tree-hoo Gennie all represented Cambridge & District Riding Club.

The event took place at Aston Le Walls, Northamptonshire, on Sunday May 19 with teams representing England, Ireland Scotland and Wales.

It was a very close competition and with only two faults separating the two top teams.

They girls, who are from Witchford, Chatteris, Soham and Over, finished Reserve National Champions and first in All Four Scores Counting.

The competition involves a round of show jumping followed by going out onto the cross country course

Erin Braybrooke, 18, competed in the Challenge 100 as an individual being placed ninth.

Also representing the club at the same event on the Saturday May 18 was Alana Bailey, 15, riding Silver Sprite who gained a first place in the Native Type Dressage competition.

The combined training team (consisting of dressage and show jumping) with Poppy Daly, 13, (Ind 12th) Alana Bailey (Ind 4th place), Fionn Braybrooke (Ind 8th place) Erin Braybrooke (Ind 12th) and competing as an individual Anna Braybrooke placed 12th.

The team manager for the juniors is Michelle Dodman.

