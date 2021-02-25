Published: 2:50 PM February 25, 2021

Charlotte Beck of the Wisbech class came second in the girls' red belt category of the TAGB Central England North Area online patterns competition. - Credit: Supplied/Mark Farnham

Taekwondo pupils impressed on screen while showcasing their technical ability as part of a virtual competition.

Students at the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Ely, Wisbech and March, were invited to take part in an online patterns competition on February 14 which will act as qualifiers for the British Championships.

Patterns demonstrate a student’s power and balance by performing against four or more imaginary opponents, where some patterns can have 60 to 70 movements which need to be performed with accuracy.

Kitty Board from the Ely classes of the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo earned first place in the girls' green belt category in the TAGB online patterns competition. - Credit: Supplied/Mark Farnham

The Central England North Area competition, organised by the Taekwondo Association of Great Britain (TAGB), allowed students to submit their video performances to TAGB judges.

Ely’s Veaceslav Pascal came first in the boys' green belt category, while Kitty Board won the girls’ green belt class.

Veaceslav Pascal from the Ely classes of the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo also won top spot, this time in the boys' green belt category. - Credit: Supplied/Mark Farnham

Charlotte Beck also shone in the Wisbech class, coming second in the girls red belt section.

Students from Long Sutton, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket also took part.

Coach Mark Farnham said: “We will look forward to seeing all student old and new once we return.”

Students of the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Long Sutton also won certificates at the TAGB online patterns competition. - Credit: Supplied/Mark Farnham

For more information, call Mark on 07771644460 or visit: https://www.markfarnhamtaekwondo.co.uk/.

