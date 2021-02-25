Pupils show off impressive results at taekwondo tournament
- Credit: Supplied/Mark Farnham
Taekwondo pupils impressed on screen while showcasing their technical ability as part of a virtual competition.
Students at the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Ely, Wisbech and March, were invited to take part in an online patterns competition on February 14 which will act as qualifiers for the British Championships.
Patterns demonstrate a student’s power and balance by performing against four or more imaginary opponents, where some patterns can have 60 to 70 movements which need to be performed with accuracy.
The Central England North Area competition, organised by the Taekwondo Association of Great Britain (TAGB), allowed students to submit their video performances to TAGB judges.
Ely’s Veaceslav Pascal came first in the boys' green belt category, while Kitty Board won the girls’ green belt class.
Charlotte Beck also shone in the Wisbech class, coming second in the girls red belt section.
Students from Long Sutton, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket also took part.
Coach Mark Farnham said: “We will look forward to seeing all student old and new once we return.”
For more information, call Mark on 07771644460 or visit: https://www.markfarnhamtaekwondo.co.uk/.