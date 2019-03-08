Sporting stars to be special guests at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club

Sporting stars past and present will be special guests at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club. Tyler Goodjohn is pictured. Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

Two of Cambridgeshire's sporting stars past and present will be special guests at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club's (ABC) annual show this weekend.

Haddenham & Ely ABC member, Alfie Cornell, who is set to take part in Saturday’s show. Picture: MIKE SAWYER Haddenham & Ely ABC member, Alfie Cornell, who is set to take part in Saturday’s show. Picture: MIKE SAWYER

Tyler Goodjohn, a former club member and now Bare Knuckle Boxing featherweight champion, will be present for the 15-bout event at Ely College on Saturday (October 5).

Former European light welterweight champion Dave 'Boy' Green will also be on hand to present trophies to each boxer who takes part.

The show will boast boxers from Haddenham & Ely ABC competing against fighters ranging from London to Kent in what is a non-title event.

Mike Sawyer, coach at Haddenham & Ely ABC, said: "It is a big event for Ely and it would be good to tell the people that we're (the club) out there.

Haddenham & Ely ABC member, Tariq Khan, who is set to take part in Saturday’s show. Picture: MIKE SAWYER Haddenham & Ely ABC member, Tariq Khan, who is set to take part in Saturday’s show. Picture: MIKE SAWYER

"When Tyler came, he was ten years of age.

"He started this way and he will be there to show his world title belt.

"Every show, we usually get between three to four hundred punters, and it is all worthwhile because every record is put down."

Tickets are £10 per person and doors open at 6.30pm before the action kicks off at 8pm, where there will also be a raffle.

Haddenham & Ely ABC run training sessions for people every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 7-8.30pm at the Haddenham Recreation Ground.

For more information on the event and on the club, email Mike Sawyer on m.sawyer202@btinternet.com.

