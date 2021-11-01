Next six weeks crucial for 'deflated' Rangers after FA Trophy exit
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Player-boss Robbie Mason believes the next six weeks will prove key for Soham Town Rangers if they are to pick up some much-needed form.
Mason was on hand to see Soham crash out of the FA Trophy after a 3-0 defeat by step three Nuneaton Borough in a third round qualifying tie on Saturday.
That defeat at Julius Martin Lane marked a fourth straight defeat and 16 goals conceded in the last four games, having reached that stage of the FA Trophy for the first time.
“The pressure of the league wasn’t there, so it was a ‘go out there and enjoy it’ atmosphere,” said Mason.
“We had some good opportunities we didn’t capitalise on and then they scored out of nothing, which was probably the difference in the game.
“Chances fell for them, they reacted first and we were flat-footed.”
Goals from Anthony Dwyer moments before and after half-time ensured no way back for Soham, who fielded seven changes to the starting line-up that lost to Carlton Town on October 23.
“The first two goals were probably the easiest they’ll score this season, and the third was a case of a deflated side,” Mason said.
“It was probably a deflated atmosphere and that’s something we’ve got to look at.”
After their trip to Coleshill Town in a Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash this Saturday, 3pm, 18th-placed Soham face sides in and around them in the table.
Mason hinted there could be changes in personnel if results do not improve soon.
But despite that, he is confident that with other teams around them picking up form, Soham will do the same.
“It’s not just the squad; we’re part of that as well and we’ll take the hit for that,” he said.
“We need a reaction from the players as well and maybe it’s a case of players coming and going - we’re not using that as a threat but we need to change our approach fast.
“The following six weeks is big for us as we’re playing teams in and around us, so to get a result away this week, draw or win, would be a positive heading into those weeks.
“We get one win and I’m sure we’ll go on to get a few more as have the teams around us.”