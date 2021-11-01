Player-boss Robbie Mason (pictured) believes the next six weeks could prove pivotal if Soham Town Rangers are to pick up form after losing four straight games. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Player-boss Robbie Mason believes the next six weeks will prove key for Soham Town Rangers if they are to pick up some much-needed form.

Mason was on hand to see Soham crash out of the FA Trophy after a 3-0 defeat by step three Nuneaton Borough in a third round qualifying tie on Saturday.

That defeat at Julius Martin Lane marked a fourth straight defeat and 16 goals conceded in the last four games, having reached that stage of the FA Trophy for the first time.

“The pressure of the league wasn’t there, so it was a ‘go out there and enjoy it’ atmosphere,” said Mason.

“We had some good opportunities we didn’t capitalise on and then they scored out of nothing, which was probably the difference in the game.

Headed chance for Soham - Ben Seymour-Shove’s in-swinging corner nodded back into the six-yard area and Jon Kaye sees his effort drop over the crossbar. 16’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

Seymour-Shove again with a tempting corner and the ball drops to Bennett, but can’t react quick enough as it hits his leg and bounces out of play at the back post. 34’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

“Chances fell for them, they reacted first and we were flat-footed.”

Goals from Anthony Dwyer moments before and after half-time ensured no way back for Soham, who fielded seven changes to the starting line-up that lost to Carlton Town on October 23.

“The first two goals were probably the easiest they’ll score this season, and the third was a case of a deflated side,” Mason said.

GOAL! @SohamTownRanger 0-1 @NuneatonBoroFC: Nuneaton press on the wing and deliver a cross into the six-yard area. Gill fails to push the ball away from danger and Anthony Dwyer is free at the back post to divert home. 42’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

GOAL! @SohamTownRanger 0-2 @NuneatonBoroFC: Shot comes in on the left and Gill does well to palm the effort away from his bottom corner. But Dwyer is there to tidy up and slot the loose ball into the net. 50’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

“It was probably a deflated atmosphere and that’s something we’ve got to look at.”

After their trip to Coleshill Town in a Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash this Saturday, 3pm, 18th-placed Soham face sides in and around them in the table.

Mason hinted there could be changes in personnel if results do not improve soon.

GOAL! @SohamTownRanger 0-3 @NuneatonBoroFC: Corner comes in, Soham clear only to the edge of their penalty box where a shot cannons in. Deflects off Gill and Leroy Lita uses his predatory instincts to tap home in front of the travelling support. 76’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

But despite that, he is confident that with other teams around them picking up form, Soham will do the same.

“It’s not just the squad; we’re part of that as well and we’ll take the hit for that,” he said.

“We need a reaction from the players as well and maybe it’s a case of players coming and going - we’re not using that as a threat but we need to change our approach fast.

FT: @SohamTownRanger 0-3 @NuneatonBoroFC: A strong second half from the visitors spells the end of Soham’s #FATrophy run for another season. Step three Borough were too good, too competent and too smart for their hosts, who were unable to threaten as much as they wanted. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 30, 2021

“The following six weeks is big for us as we’re playing teams in and around us, so to get a result away this week, draw or win, would be a positive heading into those weeks.

“We get one win and I’m sure we’ll go on to get a few more as have the teams around us.”