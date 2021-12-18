Robbie Mason (right) felt Soham Town Rangers missed a "golden ticket" to end their winless run against fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town after a 1-0 defeat. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A depleted Soham Town Rangers were unable to capitalise on what their player-boss described as “a golden ticket” to end their winless run against fellow strugglers.

Rangers could not break down a stubborn Sutton Coldfield Town team that played over 75 minutes with 10 men in their 1-0 defeat today (Saturday).

“It was a great opportunity after they went down to 10 men against a team with similar form to us, it’s a golden ticket,” Soham player-boss Robbie Mason said.

“We won’t have a better opportunity to win a game all year.”

Red card for Sutton! Soham ‘keeper Finley Iron wins a 50-50 ball against Louis Baker, who is adjudged to have gone in studs up with a dangerous tackle on the #greens number one. Straight red. Visitors down to 10. 15’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

It was a far cry from the Soham side that drew at promotion chasers Stamford seven days before, as they failed to pose a severe threat on Sutton Coldfield’s goal.

And on 64 minutes, they paid the price when Isai Marselia struck a penalty past Finley Iron to go six points clear of their bottom-placed hosts in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

“When Dan Olive gave away the penalty, we should have already been three goals up,” said Mason.

Soham nearly given a slice of luck as ‘keeper Lewis Gwilliams strikes straight at Robbie Mason yards from his own goal line. Luckily for Gwilliams, the ball deflects away rather than into the net. 32’ #greens — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

“It came down to who wanted it more and they made us look like we had 10 at times, which is disappointing.

“We’re trying to play too intricately in the final third when we need a goal, so we need to play to our strengths and feed off scraps.

“A point would have been fine for us and that’s saying something against 10 men.”

Mattless beaten for pace by King-Harmes on the left as he fizzes a cross in towards Brown, who missed with the slide by the finest of margins. Soham let off. 51’ #nonleague — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

Unlucky for Soham - Ally Conway sees the running ball and takes the strike on first time. His shot curls just over the top corner to applause from the home supporters. 54’ #greens — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

Soham’s winless league run now stands at 12 games ahead of a Cambridgeshire derby at Wisbech Town on December 27, 3pm.

The Greens may also be without defenders Olive and Lee Chaffey who both got injured in today’s defeat.

Mason said it’s unclear when the pair will be fit again, but he does know the challenge at stake.

GOAL! @SohamTownRanger 0-1 @SCTFC: Penalty to the visitors - Dan Olive trips an opponent as Olive tried to let the ball run out of play. Isai Marselia takes the spot-kick and slots into the bottom corner past Iron, who dived the wrong way. The 10 men lead. 64’ #greens — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

“Every game is like a final; we’re fighting for survival,” he said.

“Sharpy (Sam Bennett) has gone to Wisbech from us, which adds a little spice there.

“But as a squad, we have to re-evaluate and go into the Christmas period with a clear mindset.”

Strong appeals for a Soham penalty after one player goes down as Kaye lifts a delicate pass into danger. Nothing doing for the referee. 90’+1 #greens — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

FT: @SohamTownRanger 0-1 @SCTFC: A second half penalty decides this battle at the bottom, much to Soham’s discontent. A dogged affair between two teams both battling for much-needed points, as the #greens are unable to build on an impressive point last time out. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 18, 2021

*Ely City, who were without a game this weekend, visit March Town in an Eastern Counties Premier Division derby on December 27, 11am.

Soham Town Rangers: Finley Iron; Fayed Rhaman, Dan Olive, Alfie Connor, Lee Chaffey (sub Cameron Watson, 30’), Max Mattless, Joe Carden (sub Ollie Ward, 57’), Jon Kaye (C), Robbie Mason, Ally Conway, Ben Seymour-Shove (sub Grayson Allen, 75’).

Unused subs: Sam Kelly, Lloyd Groves.

Cautions: Soham Town Rangers - Watson (foul), Mason (dissent), Mattless (dissent).

Referee: Mr Jack Willmore.

Attendance: 118.