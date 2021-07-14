Published: 7:31 AM July 14, 2021

Erkan Okay says Soham Town Rangers must move on as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Erkan Okay is confident that Soham Town Rangers can deal with the challenge in front of them as they continue to prepare for life in a new division.

The Greens are still a work in progress as their pre-season campaign rolled on Tuesday night, losing to Peterborough United under 23s having beaten step six side Lakenheath at the weekend.

It is a transitional period for Soham, who have lost key players in striker Sam Mulready and goalkeeper Josh Pope, something that player-assistant Okay believes the team must move on from.

“We’re going through a transitional period losing some players from last year’s squad and this early in pre-season, teams are finding their feet,” he said.

“Those two players are going to be big losses for any team, but they’ve moved on and we have to move on.

“The players we’ve got coming in will improve us massively, so they are positions we’re looking to fill straight away.”

Player-manager Robbie Mason will remain at the club for the 2021-22 season, while nine of last season’s squad have confirmed they will return to Julius Martin Lane, including winger Declan Rogers and defender Lee Chaffey.

Soham have also welcomed left-back Warren McSkelly from Huntingdon Town, who has previous experience at step five.

“We’ve got some good young players in the team; some have developed a lot over the last year pre-Covid, Okay said.

“Hopefully by the end of the week, we’ll have a couple more signings and we’ll add a few more after that.”

Soham will face a different test this term when they feature in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands as opposed to the Isthmian League.

But with more changes set to come, Okay hopes this will not act as a barrier to allow the team to progress.

“I’ve been impressed with the lads’ work rate and application,” he said.

“It’s transition not just in terms of league, but the personnel that will be coming in.

“We’ll be getting them to deal with what’s thrown at us and I’ve got no doubt that we’ll be able to confront that.”

Soham will visit Corby Town or Woodbridge Town in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday, August 21 and host Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying on October 9.

The Green's first league game is due to be played on August 14.

SOHAM PRE-SEASON FIXTURES (subject to change)

JULY

16 – Mildenhall Town (A), 7.45pm

20 – Godmanchester Rovers (A), 7.45pm

24 – Whitton United (A), 2pm

27 – St Neots Town (A), 7.45pm

31 – Hullbridge Sports (H), 3pm

AUGUST

3 – St Ives Town (A), 7.45pm

6 – Stowmarket Town (H), 7.45pm