Soham part company with player-boss after five-year spell
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Player-boss Robbie Mason’s five-year spell at Soham Town Rangers has come to an end.
Mason parted company with the club tonight (Tuesday) after a 3-0 defeat to Wisbech Town on December 27 left Soham six points adrift from safety in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
In a statement, Soham chairman Mark Goldsack said “this was a very difficult decision for the club.
“He is a man with great integrity and has the highest of work ethics.
“However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.”
Mr Goldsack added: “On behalf of everyone at the club and personally, I would like to thank Rob for his work as player and manager and wish him every success for the future.
“He has played a part in the history of the club, and he will always be warmly welcomed back at Julius Martin Lane.”
Soham will not be commenting any further until a new manager is appointed.
Mason, who joined Soham in December 2016, saw assistant boss Erkan Okay leave the club for Stowmarket Town earlier this month.
Most Read
- 1 New lease of life for closed 17th century Michelin pub
- 2 Tributes to young driver killed on Fen road
- 3 64 homes planned for East Cambs village
- 4 Body pulled from Wisbech river
- 5 Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road
- 6 Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured
- 7 Death crash victim named by police
- 8 Player-boss fears for his job after crushing derby day defeat
- 9 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
- 10 Man, 42, guilty of racial abuse
The Greens prepare to face Cambridge City on New Year’s Day, 3pm before hosting Histon on January 15.