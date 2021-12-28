Soham Town Rangers have parted company with player-manager Robbie Mason (pictured) as his five-year spell in charge came to an end. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Player-boss Robbie Mason’s five-year spell at Soham Town Rangers has come to an end.

Mason parted company with the club tonight (Tuesday) after a 3-0 defeat to Wisbech Town on December 27 left Soham six points adrift from safety in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

In a statement, Soham chairman Mark Goldsack said “this was a very difficult decision for the club.

“He is a man with great integrity and has the highest of work ethics.

“However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.”

Mr Goldsack added: “On behalf of everyone at the club and personally, I would like to thank Rob for his work as player and manager and wish him every success for the future.

“He has played a part in the history of the club, and he will always be warmly welcomed back at Julius Martin Lane.”

The decision comes after Soham lost 3-0 to Wisbech yesterday, as their winless league run stretched to 13 games. The #greens now searching for the right person to guide them out of the struggle they find themselves in. https://t.co/lkAiXktPpJ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 28, 2021

Soham will not be commenting any further until a new manager is appointed.

Mason, who joined Soham in December 2016, saw assistant boss Erkan Okay leave the club for Stowmarket Town earlier this month.

The Greens prepare to face Cambridge City on New Year’s Day, 3pm before hosting Histon on January 15.