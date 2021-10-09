Gallery

Published: 7:45 PM October 9, 2021

Match winner Sam Mulready (left) is hugged by Matt Clements after Soham's FA Trophy win over Shepshed Dynamo. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A dramatic winner ensured a buoyant Soham Town Rangers would earn that bittersweet taste of revenge today (Saturday) while writing another piece of club history.

The Greens progressed to the third round qualifying stage of the FA Trophy for the first time after a 1-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo, having come on strong after half-time.

A fiery contest was settled thanks to Sam Mulready’s 87th-minute header against the team that beat them in a league clash at Julius Martin Lane on August 28.

“We‘ve been on a good run of form coming into this game, so we were confident we’d get something,” Soham player-boss Robbie Mason said.

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Superb pass into Tamar Clayton for Shepshed in behind Dan Olive. Finley Iron saves well, but offside. That’s before Sam Bennett spots Brandon Ganley off his line and his volley at the near post is saved. 7’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 9, 2021

“It was a bit of a dead game, not a lot of real quality and it was going to take a half chance for either team to get a result.”

Soham were missing key players including recent signing Ben Seymour-Shove and Ryan Auger for the FA Trophy tie owing to injury and illness.

One that did return was Lee Chaffey who shone in defence, in a team that Mason feels has got stronger this season.

The ball falls kindly to Rogers in the penalty area, but is unable to trouble Shepshed’s goal as he blazes over. Soham adamant it should have been a corner. 28’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 9, 2021

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“I think what we’ve lacked in previous years is that strength in depth and that’s something we’ve got now,” he said.

“We’ve got that flexibility and we can allow those players out to have that respite.

“It was always going to be a battle against Shepshed and it was a great performance.”

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

One supporter said: “There’s more entertainment here than there will be in Andorra (vs England tonight).” This cup tie has the ingredients to liven up in the second half, for sure. #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 9, 2021

Soham, who will find out their next round opponents on Monday, look to make it four wins in six games at Ilkeston Town in a league clash on October 16, 3pm.

And despite facing promotion challengers, Mason feels his team could become a surprise package.

Soham Town Rangers player-manager Robbie Mason looks on during the first half of his team's FA Trophy tie with Shepshed Dynamo. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“Anything can happened and I think we’ll surprise some people,” he added.

“I think teams come to play us and expect an easy ride, while we’re getting stronger.

“We’ve got confidence, belief that we are challenging and we can do it against teams that seem to be better.”

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

GOAL! @SohamTownRanger 1-0 @ShepshedDynamo: Bennett collects on the right, and he delivers into the penalty area. The ball is not cleared by Shepshed and there is Sam Mulready to head home from point-blank range! 87’ #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 9, 2021

*Ely City made it back-to-back games without defeat in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division with a 2-2 draw at Norwich United.

The Robins welcome Lakenheath to the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday, 7.45pm before a trip to Hadleigh United on Saturday.

FT: @SohamTownRanger 1-0 @ShepshedDynamo: A game that turned sour after the break won by the hosts thanks to a poacher’s goal from Sam Mulready. The only goal in a hard-fought cup tie, where Soham grew into a more threatening side. Revenge for league defeat is achieved. #FATrophy — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 9, 2021

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Action from Soham Town Rangers against Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Soham Town Rangers: Finley Iron, Dan Olive (sub Ally Conway, 17’), Sam Kelly, Jon Kaye (sub Ollie Ward, 46’), Lee Chaffey, Cameron Watson, Lloyd Groves, Jake Andrews, Declan Rogers, Sam Mulready, Sam Bennett.

Cautions: Soham Town Rangers - Kaye, Kelly, Andrews, Groves, Conway.

Referee: Mr Lee Hartley.

Attendance: 124.