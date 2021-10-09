Gallery
Revenge tastes sweet for Soham Town Rangers on history-making day
- Credit: Daniel Mason
A dramatic winner ensured a buoyant Soham Town Rangers would earn that bittersweet taste of revenge today (Saturday) while writing another piece of club history.
The Greens progressed to the third round qualifying stage of the FA Trophy for the first time after a 1-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo, having come on strong after half-time.
A fiery contest was settled thanks to Sam Mulready’s 87th-minute header against the team that beat them in a league clash at Julius Martin Lane on August 28.
“We‘ve been on a good run of form coming into this game, so we were confident we’d get something,” Soham player-boss Robbie Mason said.
“It was a bit of a dead game, not a lot of real quality and it was going to take a half chance for either team to get a result.”
Soham were missing key players including recent signing Ben Seymour-Shove and Ryan Auger for the FA Trophy tie owing to injury and illness.
One that did return was Lee Chaffey who shone in defence, in a team that Mason feels has got stronger this season.
Most Read
- 1 Lesson learnt after pub gets one-star food hygiene rating
- 2 Parents jailed after 'shocking and upsetting' case of child cruelty
- 3 Gas cannisters set alight in Ely
- 4 Four £100k one-bedroom homes up for sale in Ely
- 5 Leave us alone, MP’s junior aide tells councillor who quizzed him on Kabul
- 6 'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages
- 7 Woman killed in A1307 lorry crash worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 8 Jet crash, Peace in Our Time, the ferrymen and an Omnibus crash
- 9 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 10 College’s open evening features teacher in Sinclair C5
“I think what we’ve lacked in previous years is that strength in depth and that’s something we’ve got now,” he said.
“We’ve got that flexibility and we can allow those players out to have that respite.
“It was always going to be a battle against Shepshed and it was a great performance.”
Soham, who will find out their next round opponents on Monday, look to make it four wins in six games at Ilkeston Town in a league clash on October 16, 3pm.
And despite facing promotion challengers, Mason feels his team could become a surprise package.
“Anything can happened and I think we’ll surprise some people,” he added.
“I think teams come to play us and expect an easy ride, while we’re getting stronger.
“We’ve got confidence, belief that we are challenging and we can do it against teams that seem to be better.”
*Ely City made it back-to-back games without defeat in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division with a 2-2 draw at Norwich United.
The Robins welcome Lakenheath to the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday, 7.45pm before a trip to Hadleigh United on Saturday.
Soham Town Rangers: Finley Iron, Dan Olive (sub Ally Conway, 17’), Sam Kelly, Jon Kaye (sub Ollie Ward, 46’), Lee Chaffey, Cameron Watson, Lloyd Groves, Jake Andrews, Declan Rogers, Sam Mulready, Sam Bennett.
Cautions: Soham Town Rangers - Kaye, Kelly, Andrews, Groves, Conway.
Referee: Mr Lee Hartley.
Attendance: 124.