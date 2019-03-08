Young tennis stars of the future show off their skills junior coaching session in Soham

Young tennis stars of the future showed off their skills at the first of six Sunday morning junior coaching sessions in Soham. Picture: SOHAM TENNIS CLUB.

Held by Soham Tennis Club at the Soham Village College tennis court, the sessions are being led by Bruce Tarran, head coach at Newmarket Tennis Club and a top level LTA performance coach.

Help at Sunday's session came from Newmarket junior Scott Grimwood and also on court was Soham Ladies captain Liz Everitt.

The sessions are open to children of all abilities aged between four and 12 and take place between 10am and 12am each Sunday morning until July 14.

Bruce said: "If you know anyone who might be interested they should email tarrantennis@btinternet.com. But as you can see there isn't much space, so be in touch soon. Your children will have a lot of fun, and learn a lot."