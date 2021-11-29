Dave Renton (pictured) was named player of the match in Soham Comrades' 9-1 win over Haddenham 1s in the Ely & District Table Tennis League. - Credit: Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club

Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club extended their winning streak to six games with a handsome 9-1 victory.

The trio of first team captain Andreas Elia, Dave Renton and Clive Woollard won their singles matches to beat Haddenham 1s in Division One of the Ely & District TT League on November 24.

Haddenham were unlucky not to secure more wins, Kin Choi Chan coming close to victory over Elia before losing in the fifth set.

Dave Renton was nominated as player of the match.

Choi Chan did earn some triumph, though, teaming with Adam Curry to beat Elia and Woollard in a close-fought doubles match.

Dave Renton (pictured) was named player of the match in Soham Comrades' 9-1 win over Haddenham 1s in the Ely & District Table Tennis League. - Credit: Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club

“We have a great squad of players even though a number of the team have faced fitness issues,” Elia said.

“Some of the team had considered hanging up their bats as getting a team together for matches, on a weekly basis, was proving to be challenging.

“But with the squad we have this year, which includes Tony Everitt, Martin Freeland as well as father and son, Liam and Kieran Mohan, we have a strong team to choose from.”

Soham return to league action against NCI on January 11.