Published: 11:08 AM December 17, 2020

Soham Town Rangers recorded successive friendly wins with victory over Wisbech Town on December 15. - Credit: Ian Carter

Soham Town Rangers made it back-to-back wins as they prepare for a return to league action.

The Greens won 2-0 at fellow step four side Wisbech Town on Tuesday, despite missing a penalty.

Goals from Toby Andrews and former Wisbech midfielder Jon Kaye secured victory for Robbie Mason’s men, backing up last weekend’s victory against step three outfit Royston Town at Julius Martin Lane.

Writing on social media, Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers, said: “A warm welcome on a cold night at Wisbech Town FC for not a bad game, and we included a couple of trialists too.”

Soham are without a game this weekend and are looking for a friendly on Tuesday, December 22.

Town were due to restart their Isthmian League North campaign at Basildon United this Saturday, but Mr Goldsack thinks they won’t return to league action until January 9 at the earliest due to Covid-19 tier restrictions.

