Soham joint-manager Matt Clements believes his team can achieve the great escape from step four relegation if they continue to show a competitive edge. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A fearless Soham Town Rangers could well be the key to launching what their joint-manager believes could be the great escape.

Defeat at Carlton Town on Saturday was Soham’s 19th in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands as they now sit 10 points from safety.

But joint-manager Matt Clements feels the 2-1 result was a game decided by fine margins.

“They probably had three chances and scored two, we had three chances and scored one,” he said.

“I think a draw would have been a fair reflection and me and Lloyd were both pleased with the performance.”

Edgar Morais continued to make an impact following his recent arrival at the Greens by scoring at play-off chasers Carlton.

He is one of a number of signings that Clements and joint-boss Lloyd Groves have made since the new year, who have so far impressed.

“They’re here to play football and that fearlessness is key because you don’t get bogged down with what’s happened in previous months,” said Clements.

“There is more of a competitive edge.

“We’re trying to make them braver and the fact they’ve got nothing to lose has made us competitive.”

Soham face two of the current top seven in the next three weeks, starting with Coleshill Town at Julius Martin Lane this Saturday, 3pm.

That’s before clashes with Yaxley on February 8, 7.45pm, a home game with Halesowen Town and a crunch match with fellow strugglers Daventry Town later this month.

Defender Julien Saka is the only absentee for Soham ahead of the Coleshill game, while Lee Chaffey, Joe Carden and Jake Andrews are back in training after injury.

“We have to have more quality in both boxes and that will determine where we will be,” Clements added.

“If we can get three or four points from the next three or four games, that is fantastic.

“If we keep showing the performance and commitment like the last three league games, can score goals and be creative, you have a chance.

“If we can get out of this, it will be the great escape.”

*Ely City cracked a six-game winless league run with an impressive 3-0 win at Mulbarton Wanderers in the Eastern Counties Premier Division.

Ben Tait, Josh Townshend and Luke Young scored the Robins’ goals, after reaching the Cambs Invitation Cup semi-finals last Tuesday.

Ely visit Woodbridge Town this Saturday, 3pm.