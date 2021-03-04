Published: 12:55 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM March 4, 2021

Brett Claydon said he expects to "go to war" when he makes his television debut at the UK Open against American Danny Baggish. - Credit: PDC Europe

Darts ace Brett Claydon expects to be “going to war” as he prepares for his television debut against an opponent he knows all too well.

Brett, from Soham, won his first match after winning a PDC tour card last month against Aaron Beeney in the first round of the first four-day Super Series event in Bolton, before losing out to John Brown 6-3.

His next test is a date with American Danny Baggish in the first round of the UK Open in Milton Keynes, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday) and will be broadcast live on ITV.

“Danny is a stablemate in the same management group; I’ve gotten close to him, so it will be like playing a mate,” he said.

“I was nervous on the first day (of the PDC Super Series) and it showed. But as soon as I got that first win, it probably relaxed me and going into the final days.

“I’m going to enjoy it and if I can perform like I did last weekend, who knows.”

Brett, nicknamed ‘The Shredder’, has already played the likes of World Championship quarter-finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode in the time since he qualified for a tour card.

It is these experiences that he hopes will stand him in good stead, even if the odds are stacked against him.

“The game against Dirk probably proved I can live with the best, so there are positives to take all-round,” Brett said.

“I hope the nerves don’t get the better of me. This is around my fifth UK Open and I’ve not won a game, so if I can get through the first round, it’s a bonus.

“Me and Danny are good friends off the oche, but when you’re up there, you’re going to war, so we will see who’s the better player on the day.”

Brett’s match with Baggish is due to start at around 12.30-1pm live on ITV4, with the winner facing Ciaran Teehan in round two.