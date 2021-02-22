Published: 11:24 AM February 22, 2021

Brett Claydon of Soham won his first PDC tour card after 10 years of trying and will now compete alongside some of the world's best darts players over the next two years. - Credit: PDC

A darts player who qualified to become a full-time professional says “it’s like a dream” to finally be able to compete with some of the world’s best.

Brett Claydon from Soham has been trying to earn a tour card with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) for the last 10 years, enabling him to play at the highest standard of darts over the next two years.

After a consistent display at the PDC’s UK Qualifying School this month, the 38-year-old fended off hundreds of players to become one of 128 tour card holders and confirm his place amongst the elite.

“I don’t think it has sunk in to think I’ll be trying alongside the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen, names you see on the TV and a little Fen boy is playing with them,” Brett said.

“I think I probably played my most consistent darts for seven days when I was there, and my manager said I took it to another level.”

Brett, a bricklayer and builder by trade, battled through two stages to earn a place on the Pro Tour, averaging 87.64 over 13 games in stage two of UK Q-School.

He has come a long way since playing darts at local and county level, and believes preparation was key to his latest success.

Brett Claydon earned his PDC tour card after qualifying through the order of merit at the PDC's UK Qualifying School earlier this month. - Credit: PDC

“This year, I probably prepared myself right,” he said.

“It’s good to think you’ve got family and friends wanting you to do well. I’ve got a game inside where I could frighten the big boys, but if I get my timing right, I think I will do okay.”

Brett’s first outing since winning his tour card will be at the PDC Super Series 1 event from February 25-28, before the UK Open in Milton Keynes between March 5-7 and Super Series 2 later that month.

He has received a wealth of support from friends and family as he looks to balance his work commitments around darts, and Brett said he cannot wait to get started.

“I’ve been waiting for 10 years for this. I have my expectations just to play well and see how far I can go,” he said.

“If I can take it to another gear, I might start worrying a few people.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead but if I do well at the start, it could lead to bigger and better things.”